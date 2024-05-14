Posted in | News | Electronics

Ossila Wins 2024 King's Award for International Trade

Lab equipment manufacturer, Ossila, has been recognised for its outstanding continuous growth in overseas sales over six years by the King's Award for International Trade. As a previous winner of the Queen's Award for International Trade in 2018, Ossila have received this prestigious award a second time as acknowledgement of their continued hard work.

Image Credit: King's Award for Enterprise

​​​​

Dr. James Kingsley, the Managing Director at Ossila, said, "We are incredibly proud to receive this award for a second time. It recognizes our steadfast commitment to fostering collaboration across the organic electronics industry, enabling scientists around the globe to develop renewable energy solutions to the biggest problem society has ever faced. This award was achieved through the exceptional effort and skill of the Ossila team, alongside the continuous support from our customers around the world."

The King’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK. The awards were first established in 1965 and since then over 7000 companies have achieved a King’s Award. Previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, the Award programme was renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

Founded in Sheffield in 2009, Ossila supplies scientists and engineers worldwide with specialised materials and equipment for scientific research and development. By offering products and services that streamline device fabrication and enable accurate and rapid testing, they empower scientists to concentrate on their core activities.

Dr. James Kingsley also said, "We will continue to maintain our high standards, build on our success, and shape the future of international trade with the knowledge that our work significantly impacts the industry and contributes to technological advancements worldwide."

All of Ossila's products are delivered direct from their Sheffield site, or through their subsidiary in the Netherlands, to customers in more than 80 countries. Overseas sales have increased by almost 200% in the award period and consistently represent around 85% of Ossila's total sales. Their dedication to international trade is evidenced by the launch of a European subsidiary company, Ossila BV, in Leiden in 2021. This was an important step to ensuring hassle-free delivery with no customs issues or unexpected fees for their EU customers following the UK's withdrawal from the single market.

