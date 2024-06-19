Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

Rigaku Analytical Devices Partners with Leading Supplier of Products and Services to the Pharmaceutical Industry

Rigaku Analytical Devices, a pioneer in developing handheld 1064 nm Raman analyzers, is pleased to announce distribution relationship Avantor, a leading provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technologies industries. Avantor is now an authorized channel partner in the U.S., Canada, and Costa Rica for Rigaku’s handheld 1064 nm Raman Progeny analyzer used for raw material identification, in-process analysis, and authentication of finished products used in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Rigaku Progeny 1064 nm Raman Analyzer. Image Credit: Rigaku Analytical Devices

With the push towards 100% inspection and lean manufacturing, Progeny offers Avantor customers an efficient tool to reduce costs and mitigate risks within a manufacturer’s quality control process. Traditional processes can include laboratory analysis, a costly and time-consuming step. By implementing an analysis method at the point of need with a handheld tool that can be used by a non-scientist, manufacturers can benefit from a more efficient method to identify or verify their material in a shorter time frame, and at a lower cost when compared to laboratory analysis. 

With its advantage of utilizing a 1064 nm Raman laser excitation, Progeny offers Avantor customers a unique solution for reducing fluorescence interference. This is a common obstacle among traditional handheld Raman devices. Users now have the ability to analyze a wider range of materials and obtain interference-free results in seconds. 

Other benefits include:

  • The ability to scan through translucent packaging – including polymer and glass materials
  • A touchscreen, smartphone-inspired user interface
  • Sealed, IP-68 rating for rugged warehouse use
  • An automated, secure data transfer method via RigakuSync 3 software
  • An optional docking station offers uninterrupted, versatile, and stationary operation while providing a continuous charge
  • Integrated digital camera/barcode reader with 21 CFR Part 11 compliant electronic signature capability
  • IQ/OQ/PQ implementation procedures available

“Avantor is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies industries. Rigaku’s Progeny handheld Raman analyzer is a perfect fit for several key stages of the research, development and production activities in those industries.” said Chris Langford, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at Rigaku Analytical Devices. “Combining the unique capabilities of the Rigaku’s Progeny handheld Raman analyzer with Avantor’s expansive channel access and deep customer relationships adds a vital new capability to the full scope of solutions they currently provide.”

Source:

https://www.rigakuanalytical.com/

