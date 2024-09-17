Hiden Analytical Conference on DEMS

The Pennsylvania State University and Hiden Analytical are proud to announce the inaugural Hiden Analytical Conference, focusing on Differential Electrochemical Mass Spectrometry (DEMS).

This hybrid event will take place on Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, at Penn State’s University Park Campus.

The finalised agenda is now available (download a copy here).

The agenda features sessions on electrochemical processes, such as carbon dioxide reduction and electrocatalysis. Key presentations include insights into DEMS applications, dynamic electrochemistry, and enhanced calibration techniques. There is also a practical demonstration and a laboratory tour. The event brings together experts from institutions like Hiden Analytical, Penn State University, Illinois Institute of Technology, and Indiana University to share research insights and practical applications of DEMS in electrochemistry.

Join us virtually or in person for what promises to be a informative and engaging event.

To register visit: https://register.outreach.psu.edu/portal/events/reg/participantTypeSelection.do?method=load&entityId=30817444

Virtual participant: $50.00/ In-Person participant : $75.00

Hotel Room Information:

Please make your own reservations before 09/30/24 by calling 1-888 HYATT HP (1-888-492-8847) or by going online to https://statecollege.place.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html.

GUEST ROOM RATES:

STANDARD DOUBLE QUEEN- $129.00

STANDARD KING- $129.00

An additional $10.00 per person charge will apply for Triple or Quad Occupancy. Room rates are quoted exclusive of applicable state and local taxes, which are currently 11 %.