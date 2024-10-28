Revolutionizing Alloy Research: InssTek’s MX-Lab Gains Global Acclaim

South Korea's industrial 3D printing solution provider, InssTek, has seen significant global success with its metal 3D printing machine, MX-Lab, which continues to attract top universities and research institutions worldwide.

MX-Lab developed by InssTek. Image Credit: InssTek

The recent sale to the Institut Jean Lamour (IJL)[Joint unit of University De Lorraine & CNRS] further accelerates MX-Lab's successful global expansion. Additionally, installations are currently underway at other universities and research institutions.

The MX-Lab, independently developed by InssTek, is a dedicated 3D printer for material research using Directed Energy Deposition (DED) technology. The most notable feature of this printer is its "Hexa Powder Feeder" system, which allows for the precise control of up to six different material ratios during experiments. This system ensures accurate powder feeding, even in micro-amounts, making it ideal for detailed and precise research applications. The MX-Lab is designed specifically for research purposes, offering a compact size that allows researchers to design and conduct experiments with high flexibility and ease. Its user-friendly interface and advanced capabilities enable scientists and engineers to explore a wide range of material compositions and properties efficiently.

A testament to MX-Lab's impact on academic research is the steadily increasing number of publications featuring research conducted with this advanced 3D printer. The graph illustrates the surge in research publications featuring InssTek technology since MX-Lab's launch in 2020. This trend reflects the growing recognition of MX-Lab's capabilities in high-quality materials research.

Research publications featuring InssTek technology. Image Credit: InssTek

Papers Published on Each Topic. Image Credit: InssTek

Key Customers and Research Achievements

The MX-Lab, with its advanced capabilities, has been adopted by several prestigious universities and research institutions across 15 countries, leveraging its technology for groundbreaking research and development. Key customers include:

Brown University (USA) : Focusing on innovative research in materials science and engineering using MX-Lab.

University of Michigan (USA) : Conducting studies on high-performance alloys and 3D printing process optimization with MX-Lab.

University of North Dakota: (USA) : Utilizing MX-Lab for the development of multi-material structures and machine learning applications in 3D printing.

VTT (FINLAND) : To finding an improved alloy by changing the composition of the existing alloy using MX-Lab.

COMTES FHT a.s. (CZECH) : To make a FGM(Functionally Gradient Materials) samples by using MX-Lab

KAIST (SOUTH KOREA) : To find a new composition of HEA(High Entropy Alloy) using MX-Lab.

These institutions have published numerous papers in esteemed journals, showcasing the versatility and high performance of the MX-Lab in various research domains.​​​​​​​

Growth in the Global Market

InssTek’s MX-Lab has been sold across various regions, including the USA, Europe, and Asia, where it continues to see strong demand due to its reliability and research success. An InssTek spokesperson stated, "The high interest and trust in MX-Lab's performance and potential from research institutions are driving our success in the global market. We aim to continue partnering with more institutions to contribute to innovative technology development."​​​​​​​

The recent sale to Lorraine University once again demonstrates the global recognition of InssTek's innovative solutions. InssTek plans to strengthen its position as a leader in the 3D printing industry through ongoing research, development, and global expansion.

