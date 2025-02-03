Element Six Unveils Groundbreaking Copper Diamond Composite to Power Advanced Semiconductor Devices

Element Six (E6), a pioneer in the development of synthetic diamond advanced material solutions, will launch an innovative Cu-diamond product at Photonics West 2025. Cu-Diamond is a copper plated diamond composite material that has a high thermal and electrical conductivity.

Designed to address the increasingly critical thermal management challenges in advanced semiconductor devices, this cost-effective solution enables greater performance and reliability for applications such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and GaN RF devices.

As semiconductor devices have grown larger and more powerful, managing heat dissipation has become a significant challenge for the industry. More than 50 percent of all electronic device failures are heat-related, and data centers, which today consume 3.7 percent of total U.S. power demand, are predicted to reach 10 percent by 2029. As a result, thermal management innovation is critical to enabling next-generation performance and energy efficiency.

“Thermal management for semiconductor devices remains a significant challenge as power levels increase and packaging continues to advance,” said Daniel Twitchen, Chief Technologist at E6. “Our copper diamond composite addresses these challenges by offering a scalable and affordable solution for next-generation AI and HPC devices. This innovation empowers our customers to enhance performance and reliability, while reducing cooling costs.”

E6’s new copper diamond composite enables exceptional thermal conductivity, in the 800 W/mK range, optimized for high-demand applications. It provides high performance at a lower cost to facilitate widespread adoption and can be manufactured in complex shapes, allowing seamless integration into diverse 2.5/3D advanced packaging configurations.

“Through the unmatched thermal conductivity and durability of diamond-based composites, we are enabling a new era of high-performance devices, not only addressing today’s challenges, but also laying the groundwork for future advancements,” continued Twitchen.

Element Six will showcase this novel copper diamond composite at Booth #5110 during Photonics West 2025, offering live demonstrations and expert insights.

For more information about Element Six and Cu-diamond, contact [email protected] or read E6’s technical materials.