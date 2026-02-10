AnalytiChem to Showcase New Product Launches and its Wide-Ranging Lab Solutions at Analytica 2026

AnalytiChem, manufacturer of specialized laboratory equipment, reagents and consumables, will highlight its growing product portfolio of reference materials, specialized laboratory chemicals & reagents, consumables and sample preparation solutions at Analytica 2026. At this key international event, in Munich Messe's Hall B1, Booth 314, 24-27th March, AnalytiChem will launch and showcase many novel products from its broad laboratory product offering. Ranges on show include AnalytiChem (consisting of legacy Bernd Kraft, Chem-Lab and SCP science ranges), CONOSTAN®, OREAS® and Redipor® brands - all designed to enable its customers to make better measurements in analytical chemistry and microbiology.

Image Credit: AnalytiChem

AnalytiChem will introduce new products to both life sciences and materials sectors. These include a unique next-generation disinfection product which uses cutting-edge blue light technology to deliver continuous disinfection of air and surfaces wherever required. Spectral Blue technology ensures automated antimicrobial protection using multi-wavelength blue light that is completely safe for people and materials, unlike hazardous chemicals and UVC radiation.

Also, to be introduced will be AnalytiChem's very latest addition to its high-quality Redipor® microbiological prepared media range. The new Redipor Legionella Plates offer selective culture media options, formulated according to ISO 11731, for detection, isolation, and enumeration of Legionella spp. from environmental and clinical samples. AnalytiChem's Redipor ready-to-use culture media range is now available globally, supporting critical applications in Pharmaceutical quality control, Food & Beverage, Water testing, and Healthcare sectors.

Powering excellence in materials science, AnalytiChem will be highlighting its new quantitative Certified Reference Materials (CRM) products launched to support critical minerals research and analytical method development. These high-quality standards are designed to be used during the analysis of critical minerals, including rare earth elements in raw materials. AnalytiChem's new specialized suite of research and calibration Critical Minerals CRMs empowers laboratories, universities and research organizations to generate high-confidence, globally comparable geochemical datasets.

Alongside its new product introductions, AnalytiChem's international team of product experts will be available to advise and discuss how their products enable workflows across a wide range of applications. In addition to its Redipor, ready-to-use culture media, and trusted extensive lab essential portfolio of chemicals, standards and reagents that support analytical analysis, CONOSTAN products will be showcased. The CONOSTAN range encompasses AnalytiChem's solutions for the petrochemical industry, including certified fuel analysis CRMs, instrument solutions and consumables. Also on show will be AnalytiChem's environmental workflow solutions, such as those for Trace Metal Analysis and Pesticide Analysis.

"We look forward to welcoming Analytica visitors to our booth B1.314 to discuss and demonstrate our growing and wide-ranging product portfolio across our Life Sciences, Environmental, Materials and Lab Essentials segments," said Patrick de Boer, Director Marketing EMEA, AnalytiChem. "As well as our new product introductions and well-known product ranges from our leading brands, another booth highlight will be our German champion barista ready to expertly prepare quality coffees (or other drinks) to order for our visitors. We see this as a great reflection of our AnalytiChem core values of expertise, quality and flexible customer partnerships!"