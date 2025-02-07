Enabling Customers to Address Fugitive Emissions

Fugitive emissions are a specific class of unintended gas or vapor releases into the atmosphere, primarily from industrial activities. These emissions are not released through a stack or vent and are often difficult to quantify due to their irregular and diffused nature. Fugitive emissions are a critical environmental concern, contributing significantly to climate change and air pollution, and managing these emissions is vital for environmental sustainability, public health, and industry viability.

With technological advancements and stringent regulatory frameworks, significant strides are being made in identifying, quantifying, and mitigating these emissions. To further enhance our portfolio of fugitive emissions monitoring solutions, Thermo Fisher has entered a collaborative agreement with Opgal, a global leader in cutting-edge optical gas imaging and environmental solutions. Through this collaboration, Thermo Fisher will distribute their EyeCGas Multi Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) Camera alongside our Thermo Scientific TVA2020 Toxic Vapor Analyzer. Used together, these solutions will enable customers to have more comprehensive coverage for their gas leak detection needs and will allow them to better meet the stringent regulations that are being imposed globally.

As we move towards a more sustainable future, addressing fugitive emissions remains a key challenge for industries worldwide, and Thermo Fisher is proud to play a role in helping our customers combat this challenge.