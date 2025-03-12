Posted in | News | Business | New Product

H.E.L Group Signs Research Agreement with the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

H.E.L Group (H.E.L), a global developer and manufacturer of innovative laboratory tools for process optimization, safety, and scale-up, today announced a research agreement with the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai to advance process safety in the chemical synthesis industry.

The three year strategic alliance will focus on H.E.L's Process Safety Hub combined with ICT Mumbai's academic leadership and research acumen in the field of chemical sciences, engineering and allied fields. As part of the agreement, H.E.L will provide ICT Mumbai with a Simular Process Development Reaction Calorimeter, designed for applications including adiabatic calorimetry, autocatalysis, and batch and semi-batch reactors. By leveraging the derived thermodynamic and kinetic information of a reaction, the system enables optimization of process conditions, determination of safest conditions, and provides accurate and reliable measurements for precise process control.

The Simular Reaction Calorimeter will be installed in ICT Mumbai's research lab, where it will be integrated into chemical synthesis workflows as part of the Institute's educational, mentoring and research programs enabling the development of safe processes to address real-world challenges.

Professor Virendra Rathod, former Head of Chemical Engineering at Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, said:"Process optimization is a critical part of developing safe chemical synthesis workflows. H.E.L's Simular Reaction Calorimeter offers a highly flexible approach to process development, making it applicable across many of our focus areas Integration of the system into our research and academic programs, combined with access to H.E.L's wider expertise in process safety, will be invaluable as we look to develop cutting edge solutions now and in the future."

Rajeev Kumria, General Manager, H.E.L India commented,"We are delighted to be working with ICT Mumbai, India's premier university specializing in chemical engineering, chemical technology, and pharmaceutical sciences. Through this collaboration, we look forward to driving innovation and education in process safety, enabling development of efficient, safe chemical synthesis protocols, supporting both parties in our mission to increase focus on sustainability in the chemical technology industry.

"We would like to personally thank Professor Virendra Rathod, the former Head of Chemical Engineering who has been instrumental in setting up the agreement between us and were please to sign the agreement with him, alongside the current Head, Professor Anand Patwardhan."

Source:

H.E.L Group​​​​​​​

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    H.E.L Group. (2025, March 13). H.E.L Group Signs Research Agreement with the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai. AZoM. Retrieved on March 13, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64346.

  • MLA

    H.E.L Group. "H.E.L Group Signs Research Agreement with the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai". AZoM. 13 March 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64346>.

  • Chicago

    H.E.L Group. "H.E.L Group Signs Research Agreement with the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64346. (accessed March 13, 2025).

  • Harvard

    H.E.L Group. 2025. H.E.L Group Signs Research Agreement with the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai. AZoM, viewed 13 March 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64346.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from H.E.L Group

See all content from H.E.L Group

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback