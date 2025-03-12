H.E.L Group Signs Research Agreement with the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai

H.E.L Group (H.E.L), a global developer and manufacturer of innovative laboratory tools for process optimization, safety, and scale-up, today announced a research agreement with the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai to advance process safety in the chemical synthesis industry.

The three year strategic alliance will focus on H.E.L's Process Safety Hub combined with ICT Mumbai's academic leadership and research acumen in the field of chemical sciences, engineering and allied fields. As part of the agreement, H.E.L will provide ICT Mumbai with a Simular Process Development Reaction Calorimeter, designed for applications including adiabatic calorimetry, autocatalysis, and batch and semi-batch reactors. By leveraging the derived thermodynamic and kinetic information of a reaction, the system enables optimization of process conditions, determination of safest conditions, and provides accurate and reliable measurements for precise process control.

The Simular Reaction Calorimeter will be installed in ICT Mumbai's research lab, where it will be integrated into chemical synthesis workflows as part of the Institute's educational, mentoring and research programs enabling the development of safe processes to address real-world challenges.

Professor Virendra Rathod, former Head of Chemical Engineering at Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, said:"Process optimization is a critical part of developing safe chemical synthesis workflows. H.E.L's Simular Reaction Calorimeter offers a highly flexible approach to process development, making it applicable across many of our focus areas Integration of the system into our research and academic programs, combined with access to H.E.L's wider expertise in process safety, will be invaluable as we look to develop cutting edge solutions now and in the future."

Rajeev Kumria, General Manager, H.E.L India commented,"We are delighted to be working with ICT Mumbai, India's premier university specializing in chemical engineering, chemical technology, and pharmaceutical sciences. Through this collaboration, we look forward to driving innovation and education in process safety, enabling development of efficient, safe chemical synthesis protocols, supporting both parties in our mission to increase focus on sustainability in the chemical technology industry.

"We would like to personally thank Professor Virendra Rathod, the former Head of Chemical Engineering who has been instrumental in setting up the agreement between us and were please to sign the agreement with him, alongside the current Head, Professor Anand Patwardhan."