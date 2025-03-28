Enhancing Methane Emission Monitoring from Space

The partnership between ABB and GHGSat highlights how advanced space technology and collaboration can drive meaningful progress in environmental monitoring and emission reduction.

GHGSat, a leader in emissions monitoring technologies, sought to improve the detection and quantification of methane emissions from industrial sources. Accurate identification of methane sources is crucial, as methane is a potent greenhouse gas contributing significantly to climate change. Space is the only location that allows greenhouse gas emissions to be monitored freely across jurisdictions, enabling unbiased and independent reporting.

With its involvement in the Canadian SCISAT mission and the Japanese GOSAT series of satellites, ABB has been at the forefront of greenhouse gas sensing from space for more than two decades and was therefore a natural choice to refine and manufacture solutions for GHGSat satellites.

Technology considerations

High-resolution detection:

Identifying specific methane emission sources requires sensors capable of high spatial resolution measurements to distinguish between closely situated emitters.

Global coverage:

Monitoring emissions on a global scale necessitates a technology that can operate effectively across diverse geographical regions and jurisdictions.

Data accuracy and timeliness:

Industries and governments need accurate and timely data to implement effective emission reduction strategies and comply with environmental regulations.

ABB Solutions

To address these challenges, GHGSat partnered with ABB to manufacture their proprietary advanced optical sensors for satellite-based methane monitoring. Key aspects of the solution include:

Advanced optical sensors: ABB manufactured hyperspectral imaging sensors using GHGSat technology capable of detecting methane emissions with a ground resolution 100 times higher than existing technologies. This high granularity allows for precise identification of emission sources.

Scalable satellite constellation: ABB supplied sensors for GHGSat's satellite fleet, including instruments for 11 methane-sensing satellites currently in orbit and seven other satellites under construction. This expansion enhances GHGSat's capacity to monitor emissions globally.

Proven space heritage: With two decades of experience in space-based gas sensing, ABB ensures the reliability and accuracy of the sensors in challenging space environments.

Credit: Space Flight Laboratory- www.utias-sfl.net

GHGSat satellites C6-C7-C8 integrated ahead of Transporter 7 Mission with SpaceX.

Collaboration benefits

The collaboration between ABB and GHGSat has yielded significant benefits:

Enhanced monitoring capabilities: The deployment of the ABB-built high-resolution sensors has greatly increased GHGSat's methane emission measurement capacity, enabling more frequent and detailed observations.

Effective emission mitigation: Accurate data from the satellite constellation has enabled the mitigation of over 6 million tons of CO₂ equivalent emissions from facilities worldwide in 2023, equivalent to the emissions of 1.4 million cars. Site operators can now be informed of the magnitude and location of their emissions.

Support for climate goals: The precise identification and quantification of methane sources empower industries such as oil and gas, power generation, mining, and more in understanding and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This helps in implementing targeted emission reduction strategies, contributing to global efforts in combating climate change.



“Our collaboration, which began in 2018, has greatly benefited from ABB’s technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities,” said Stéphane Germain, CEO, GHGSat. “This experience has fortified our belief in ABB’s capacity to support GHGSat's expansion in building proprietary high-resolution payloads. Such partnerships are the key to achieving significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and ultimately making a concrete impact for progress towards energy resilience."

Today, ABB builds on its legacy by applying expertise acquired in high-profile government space missions to commercial space companies like GHGSat, helping the space industry outrun – leaner and cleaner.