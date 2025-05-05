ABB and Somas Celebrate 20 Years of Successful Collaboration in Valve Manufacturing

For over two decades, ABB and Somas Instrument AB have maintained a successful partnership, with ABB’s digital positioners serving as integral components in Somas’ valve solutions.

Somas Instrument AB is a Swedish manufacturer of high-quality valves, specialized in industrial applications such as flow control for the pulp and paper, marine and other industries. The company serves customers globally out of its headquarters near Karlstad in the south of Sweden.

Image Credit: ABB

Somas started making valves in the late 1940s to satisfy the great need for instrumentation solutions within the booming local pulp and paper industry, which required acid-proof stainless materials to be used for the valves.

The collaboration with ABB began when Somas sought a partner who could deliver positioners with superior performance and durability for demanding environments. ABB's reliable digital positioners, with their wide range, robust design, technical support from ABB experts, and local presence, proved to be the perfect choice for challenging conditions requiring quick response and precision.

Common focus on innovation and sustainability

ABB and Somas share a common focus on innovation and sustainability, driving continuous updates and improvements to their solutions. ABB supports Somas in delivering instrumentation solutions which optimize energy efficiency and reduce customers’ maintenance needs. Additionally, the extensive valve diagnostics built into the positioners enable Somas to enhance their aftermarket services. The ABB digital positioners provide data that Somas translates into actionable insights for customers via the cloud.



ABB and Somas have also jointly developed several products that improve automation and energy efficiency for Swedish industries. The most prominent products in this group are the Advanced Valve Systems that combine Somas valve technology with ABB automation technology to optimize precision and efficiency in industrial processes.

Strategic collaboration that strengthens both sides

Recently, ABB welcomed Somas to the ABB factory in Minden, Germany, where ABB manufactures its advanced digital positioners. The ABB Minden factory has been operational for over 70 years, making high-quality instrumentation solutions for industries worldwide.​​​​​​​

During the visit, the Somas team could gain valuable insights into ABB’s production and technological innovations. The team received a comprehensive guided tour of the production facility and the new positioner production line. After the tour, the ABB and Somas teams discussed how ABB positioners could be further customized to meet customers' specific needs and expectations.



The long-term partnership exemplifies how strategic collaborations can strengthen both parties while creating added value for customers seeking reliable and modern solutions. Developing products together requires strong collaboration, which is why ABB and Somas have developed a structured way of working with joint technical meetings that take place on a regular basis.



Going forward, ABB and Somas will continue their fruitful collaboration, further developing innovative solutions to meet future demands for sustainability, performance and efficiency.