Hapman Introduces the PosiPro® for Dry Bulk Material Handling

Hapman, a global leader in custom bulk material handling equipment, is proud to highlight the PosiPro® dosing feeder, designed to tackle the challenges of handling difficult dry bulk materials with precision and consistency. Engineered with advanced features and a durable design, the PosiPro® is designed to enhance operations by delivering reliable performance, durability, and precision.

Image Credit: Hapman

The PosiPro® is specifically engineered to address the complexities of handling difficult dry bulk materials. Its heavy-duty design ensures reliable operation in harsh conditions, consistently delivering materials. The screw and nozzle are customizable, allowing the PosiPro® to adapt to unique material handling requirements. Hapman offers the PosiPro® in three standard frame sizes, providing a solution that fits into diverse operational environments.

The PosiPro® is equipped with an optional internal agitation system designed to maximize performance by adapting to different material handling needs. Additionally, it includes independent motor controls and agitation systems, which work together to ensure consistent material flow and adaptability across a wide range of applications. These features enable the PosiPro® to handle challenging materials with ease, maintaining consistent flow and performance.

The PosiPro®'s durable stainless steel construction offers resistance to corrosion and ease of cleaning, making it ideal for industries with strict hygiene standards. This design ensures that the feeder remains in optimal condition, even in environments where cleanliness is paramount.

For additional material storage, Hapman offers a conical extension hopper with the PosiPro® dosing feeder. The conical shape of the hopper ensures unrestricted flow of material into the feeder, eliminating harborage areas where material might gather. This design enhancement increases storage capacity and streamlines material handling processes.

The PosiPro® incorporates bolt-on safety features and offers customizable components, minimizing maintenance requirements while enhancing operational safety. These customizable components allow for tailored solutions to meet specific operational needs, reducing downtime and improving efficiency.

To further support customers, Hapman provides material testing services. These services help customers identify the optimal feeder configurations for their specific needs, ensuring long-term operational success and improved production efficiency.

The Hapman PosiPro® dosing feeder is designed to tackle the challenges of handling difficult dry bulk materials, offering consistent performance, durability, and precision. By addressing the challenges of moving difficult materials head-on, operators can improve production efficiency, reduce downtime, and ensure long-term operational success.