Posted in | News | Materials Processing | New Product

Hapman Introduces the PosiPro® for Dry Bulk Material Handling

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
HapmanMay 7 2025

Hapman, a global leader in custom bulk material handling equipment, is proud to highlight the PosiPro® dosing feeder, designed to tackle the challenges of handling difficult dry bulk materials with precision and consistency. Engineered with advanced features and a durable design, the PosiPro® is designed to enhance operations by delivering reliable performance, durability, and precision.

Image Credit: Hapman

The PosiPro® is specifically engineered to address the complexities of handling difficult dry bulk materials. Its heavy-duty design ensures reliable operation in harsh conditions, consistently delivering materials. The screw and nozzle are customizable, allowing the PosiPro® to adapt to unique material handling requirements. Hapman offers the PosiPro® in three standard frame sizes, providing a solution that fits into diverse operational environments.

Related Stories

The PosiPro® is equipped with an optional internal agitation system designed to maximize performance by adapting to different material handling needs. Additionally, it includes independent motor controls and agitation systems, which work together to ensure consistent material flow and adaptability across a wide range of applications. These features enable the PosiPro® to handle challenging materials with ease, maintaining consistent flow and performance.

The PosiPro®'s durable stainless steel construction offers resistance to corrosion and ease of cleaning, making it ideal for industries with strict hygiene standards. This design ensures that the feeder remains in optimal condition, even in environments where cleanliness is paramount.

For additional material storage, Hapman offers a conical extension hopper with the PosiPro® dosing feeder. The conical shape of the hopper ensures unrestricted flow of material into the feeder, eliminating harborage areas where material might gather. This design enhancement increases storage capacity and streamlines material handling processes.

The PosiPro® incorporates bolt-on safety features and offers customizable components, minimizing maintenance requirements while enhancing operational safety. These customizable components allow for tailored solutions to meet specific operational needs, reducing downtime and improving efficiency.

To further support customers, Hapman provides material testing services. These services help customers identify the optimal feeder configurations for their specific needs, ensuring long-term operational success and improved production efficiency.

The Hapman PosiPro® dosing feeder is designed to tackle the challenges of handling difficult dry bulk materials, offering consistent performance, durability, and precision. By addressing the challenges of moving difficult materials head-on, operators can improve production efficiency, reduce downtime, and ensure long-term operational success.

Source:

Hapman

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback