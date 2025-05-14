ABB and RMG to Collaborate on Ultrasonic Gas Meters for the US Energy Market

Under a new supply frame agreement, RMG will provide ABB with its ultrasonic gas meters

The partnership will benefit US customers looking for high precision solutions for midstream applications

ABB and RMG, a leading German manufacturer of gas meters for natural gas, biogas and industrial gases, have signed a supply frame agreement that will enable ABB to support energy customers in the United States with high precision gas measurement. Under the agreement, RMG will provide ABB with its ultrasonic gas meters, strengthening ABB’s instrumentation and digital offering for the custody transfer and midstream segment.

Frank Frenzel, ABB Measurement & Analytics and Thorsten Dietz, CEO of RMG.

Image Credit: ABB

ABB is a market leader in multiple measurement technologies for the energy sector, focusing on the upstream and midstream market. In addition to flow computers, well automation solutions, Coriolis, Vortex, Swirl flowmeters as well as electromagnetic and thermal mass flowmeters, ABB will now cover high precision gas measurement with ultrasonic gas meters. RMG’s ultrasonic gas meters complement ABB’s instrumentation portfolio.

“With ABB serving oil & gas clients with a multitude of flow technologies, we are happy to now also offer our customers the benefits of ultrasonic high precision gas measurement,” said Amina Hamidi, Managing Director, Business Line Instrumentation, ABB Measurement & Analytics. “RMG is one of the leading manufacturers in this area with decades of experience, a perfect partner for ABB. By combining our offering of flow computers with RMG’s ultrasonic gas meters we are in a strong position to help our customers in the United States outperform.”

"With this agreement, we are combining the strengths of two strong market brands,” said Thorsten Dietz, CEO of RMG. “Through this partnership, RMG will provide even better solutions and services to customers as well as deliver innovative solutions that set new standards in performance and reliability. Customers will now benefit from the advanced ultrasonic measurement technology they expect from RMG, backed by the trusted ABB name, ensuring unmatched quality and customer focus."

Ultrasonic gas meters have become a key measuring principle for gas volume measurement in custody transfer. The technology owes its broad acceptance among gas transport companies to its superior measuring accuracy, reproducibility, wide measuring range and low maintenance costs.

Ultrasonic gas meters use sensors that generate repeatable pulses. They also include high-speed electronics, complete with a precise timer for detection, resolution and timing of the transmission/reception of ultrasonic pulses with sufficient time domain resolution. The sensor and electronics configuration of the meter allows high pulse transmission rates. The signal propagation time measurement provides a fast integration of the gas flow velocity so that precise readings can be recorded every second.

