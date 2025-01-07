Posted in | News | Business

ABB’s Made in India Integrated Gas Analyzer Systems a Global Success

  • In 2024, 85 percent of ABB’s integrated gas analyzer solutions manufactured at the Bengaluru facility were exported to international customers
  • ABB’s strategy for India emphasizes exploring business opportunities and delivering comprehensive analytical solutions both domestically and globally
  • Effective measurement of gas quality is key in helping customers in energy industries such as oil and gas

As the country marks 10 years of the “Make in India” initiative, ABB’s System Integration Unit reports delivering 85 percent of the integrated analytical systems manufactured at the Bengaluru facility to international customers. Analytical systems were exported to countries such as Argentina and the United Arab Emirates, with the team currently working on projects for Canada and Australia.

Integrated gas and liquid analyzer systems play a critical role in ensuring the safety, reliability, and efficiency of production processes. These systems provide accurate measurements of various process gas and liquid components, enabling real-time monitoring of production streams and emissions. This not only helps in detecting and mitigating potential hazards, but also in optimizing process control, reducing operational costs, and minimizing environmental impact. Additionally, by monitoring emissions and identifying inefficiencies in the production process, they aid in preventing environmental damage and ensuring optimal production.

“ABB is committed to helping customers across industries improve their efficiencies and performance, and we are increasingly able to do this from our base in India,” said Javier Suárez Díez, Global System Integration Manager at ABB. “Our team in Bengaluru combines extensive technology expertise with robust technical capabilities that make us competitive in the global analytical market.”

ABB provides analyzer system integration with fully customized analytical systems and solutions from the initial engineering stage through to fabrication, testing, field start-up, and on-site support. The analytical systems portfolio includes direct-read continuous gas analyzers, online gas & liquid analyzers utilizing advanced laser analytical techniques, rapid response process gas chromatographs, and more.

ABB’s focus for India emphasizes exploring business opportunities and delivering comprehensive analytical solutions both domestically and globally.

“The expertise we have developed in India effectively supports the most challenging applications in energy industries, both domestically and internationally,” added Díez. “We are happy to see that while we continue to grow in India, we can also serve our international customers out of India.”

In India, ABB has successfully delivered analyzer solutions for prestigious projects, including a major   petrochemical complex as well as projects with several state-owned oil and gas enterprises.

For over 40 years, ABB has provided fully customized industrial process and gas analyzer systems to some of the largest oil and gas development projects in the world, from the Texas Gulf Coast to Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf. In addition to Bengaluru, ABB operates gas analyzer integration facilities in Dammam in Saudi Arabia, Shanghai in China and Houston in the United States.

Recently, ABB received the Distributor of the Year award for the work of its System Integration Unit at the Instrumentation Excellence Awards in London, UK. The recognition was given for exceptional customer service in an area that is crucial for the energy transition – industrial process and gas analysis.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and more than 105,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB’s Process Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~20,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, ABB Process Automation helps process, hybrid and maritime industries outrun – leaner and cleaner. go.abb/processautomation  

