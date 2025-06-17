Hands-On Thermal Measurement Workshop Returns This August in Ohio

Scientists, engineers, and materials professionals are invited to attend the Thermal Measurement Workshop, a two-day, in-person training held August 19–20, 2025, at Orton's headquarters in Westerville, Ohio.

​​​​​​​

​​​​​This workshop offers a focused blend of expert-led lectures and immersive practical sessions on material thermal behavior, ideal for anyone working with ceramics, composites, or other thermally sensitive materials.

Course Highlights

Day 1: A deep dive into thermal stability, heat capacity, thermal conductivity, and thermal expansion—blending theoretical foundations with real-world applications in ceramics.

Day 2: Hands-on instruction in Hot Disk theory and techniques for measuring thermal conductivity, diffusivity, and heat capacity, followed by live sample testing, facility tours, and demos.

Instrumentation Experience: Operate cutting-edge tools including the Hot Disk TPS system and high-precision dilatometers.

Sample Testing Included: Submit your own samples ahead of time for testing during the workshop—a value of up to $800.

Secure your spot now: Register Here

Class size is limited to 9 participants to ensure an engaging, personalized learning experience.