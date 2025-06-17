Posted in | News | Events

Hands-On Thermal Measurement Workshop Returns This August in Ohio

Scientists, engineers, and materials professionals are invited to attend the Thermal Measurement Workshop, a two-day, in-person training held August 19–20, 2025, at Orton's headquarters in Westerville, Ohio.

​​​​​​​

​​​​​This workshop offers a focused blend of expert-led lectures and immersive practical sessions on material thermal behavior, ideal for anyone working with ceramics, composites, or other thermally sensitive materials.

Course Highlights

  • Day 1: A deep dive into thermal stability, heat capacity, thermal conductivity, and thermal expansion—blending theoretical foundations with real-world applications in ceramics.

  • Day 2: Hands-on instruction in Hot Disk theory and techniques for measuring thermal conductivity, diffusivity, and heat capacity, followed by live sample testing, facility tours, and demos.

  • Instrumentation Experience: Operate cutting-edge tools including the Hot Disk TPS system and high-precision dilatometers.

  • Sample Testing Included: Submit your own samples ahead of time for testing during the workshop—a value of up to $800.

Secure your spot now: Register Here

Class size is limited to 9 participants to ensure an engaging, personalized learning experience.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. (2025, June 17). Hands-On Thermal Measurement Workshop Returns This August in Ohio. AZoM. Retrieved on June 17, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64668.

  • MLA

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. "Hands-On Thermal Measurement Workshop Returns This August in Ohio". AZoM. 17 June 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64668>.

  • Chicago

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. "Hands-On Thermal Measurement Workshop Returns This August in Ohio". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64668. (accessed June 17, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. 2025. Hands-On Thermal Measurement Workshop Returns This August in Ohio. AZoM, viewed 17 June 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64668.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Orton Ceramic Foundation

See all content from Orton Ceramic Foundation

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback