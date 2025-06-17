Explore the Science Behind Refractories: 3-Day Short Course Returns This July

Refractory professionals, engineers, and materials scientists are invited to join a comprehensive three-day live short course on the Properties and Testing of Refractories on July 18–20, 2025, at the Hilton Garden Inn and Orton headquarters in Westerville, Ohio.

​​​​​​​

This highly regarded course offers a deep dive into the key physical properties of refractories, combining expert-led classroom instruction with hands-on laboratory demonstrations. Attendees will gain practical experience in widely used testing techniques and insights into the critical microstructural-property relationships that influence performance across all classes of refractories.

Morning sessions will focus on theory and methodology, while afternoon lab sessions provide real-world application through common test procedures. Whether you're involved in manufacturing, quality control, or R&D, this course delivers valuable, applicable knowledge.

Reserve your place now: Course Registration Link

Spaces are limited — early registration is encouraged.