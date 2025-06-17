Posted in | News | Events

Explore the Science Behind Refractories: 3-Day Short Course Returns This July

Refractory professionals, engineers, and materials scientists are invited to join a comprehensive three-day live short course on the Properties and Testing of Refractories on July 18–20, 2025, at the Hilton Garden Inn and Orton headquarters in Westerville, Ohio.

​​​​​​​

This highly regarded course offers a deep dive into the key physical properties of refractories, combining expert-led classroom instruction with hands-on laboratory demonstrations. Attendees will gain practical experience in widely used testing techniques and insights into the critical microstructural-property relationships that influence performance across all classes of refractories.

Morning sessions will focus on theory and methodology, while afternoon lab sessions provide real-world application through common test procedures. Whether you're involved in manufacturing, quality control, or R&D, this course delivers valuable, applicable knowledge.

Reserve your place now: Course Registration Link

Spaces are limited — early registration is encouraged.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. (2025, June 17). Explore the Science Behind Refractories: 3-Day Short Course Returns This July. AZoM. Retrieved on June 17, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64667.

  • MLA

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. "Explore the Science Behind Refractories: 3-Day Short Course Returns This July". AZoM. 17 June 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64667>.

  • Chicago

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. "Explore the Science Behind Refractories: 3-Day Short Course Returns This July". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64667. (accessed June 17, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. 2025. Explore the Science Behind Refractories: 3-Day Short Course Returns This July. AZoM, viewed 17 June 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64667.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Orton Ceramic Foundation

See all content from Orton Ceramic Foundation

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback