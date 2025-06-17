Explore the Science Behind Refractories: 3-Day Short Course Returns This July

Refractory professionals, engineers, and materials scientists are invited to join a comprehensive three-day live short course on the Properties and Testing of Refractories on July 18–20, 2025, at the Hilton Garden Inn and Orton headquarters in Westerville, Ohio.
This highly regarded course offers a deep dive into the key physical properties of refractories, combining expert-led classroom instruction with hands-on laboratory demonstrations. Attendees will gain practical experience in widely used testing techniques and insights into the critical microstructural-property relationships that influence performance across all classes of refractories.
Morning sessions will focus on theory and methodology, while afternoon lab sessions provide real-world application through common test procedures. Whether you're involved in manufacturing, quality control, or R&D, this course delivers valuable, applicable knowledge.
Reserve your place now: Course Registration Link
Spaces are limited — early registration is encouraged.