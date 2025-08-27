Jenike & Johanson and Crescend Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Selective Heat Ore Treatment (SHOT) with Microwave Technology

Jenike & Johanson, a global authority in bulk material handling is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Crescend Technologies, a leader in solid-state microwave power systems, to support the continued development and commercialization of their innovative Selective Heat Ore Treatment (SHOT) process. This collaboration brings together two best-in-class technologies: Jenike & Johanson's advanced material handling design and process engineering and Crescend's solid-state microwave systems for precision energy delivery. Together, these capabilities enable a scalable, energy-efficient solution for microwave-assisted comminution - offering mining and mineral processing industries a transformative approach to ore treatment.

SHOT is built on the idea that heating rock selectively can make it easier and more efficient to break. By integrating Crescend's solid-state microwave systems, we can now deliver this targeted energy with more control, reliability, and scalability than ever before. Dr. David Craig, VP and Director of Engineering at Jenike & Johanson

The SHOT process uses microwave energy to heat and weaken ore before mechanical breakage. This reduces the energy required for comminution, enhances mineral liberation, and improves overall plant efficiency. Crescend's solid-state microwave systems allow for precise frequency tuning, energy control, and integration flexibility, making them ideal for SHOT's selective heating methodology.

This partnership represents the future of sustainable ore processing. Together with Jenike & Johanson, we're helping the industry take a major step toward lower operating costs, reduced environmental impact, and smarter processing methods. Mark Taylor, VP Sales & Marketing at Crescend Technologies

The collaboration aims to support mining companies seeking to improve throughput, lower energy consumption, and unlock more value from ore bodies previously considered uneconomic to process.

For more information about the SHOT process, visit: https://jenike.com/industries/shot