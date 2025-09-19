Huntsman Launches New Range of Safer, More Sustainable ARALDITE® Epoxy Adhesives

Huntsman Advanced Materials, a division of Huntsman Corporation, has announced the launch of a newly reformulated range of ARALDITE® epoxy adhesives that are free from intentionally added BPA (Bisphenol A) and substances classified as CMR (Carcinogenic, Mutagenic, or Reprotoxic) under the EU’s CLP regulation.

Image Credit: Huntsman Advanced Materials

“We’re pleased to introduce our newly reformulated ARALDITE® epoxy adhesive range, developed to better serve the evolving needs of our customers. With a long-standing commitment to innovation, Huntsman focuses on delivering solutions that tackle our clients’ most complex challenges and lead the way in meeting evolving regulatory and customer demands, setting the standard for performance and reliability,” said Dr David Hatrick, Vice President of Strategic Marketing & Innovation for Huntsman Advanced Materials.

The initial phase of the rollout includes the launch of ARALDITE® 2014-3, ARALDITE® 2020-1, and ARALDITE® AV 138 M-2, which are now available in Europe. Additional products, including ARALDITE® 2012-1, ARALDITE® 2013-2, and ARALDITE® 2015-2, will become commercially available in the region starting October 2025.

ARALDITE® adhesives have set the industry benchmark for reliability and performance for over 80 years, supporting a wide range of applications in transportation, marine, medical, wind energy, and industrial manufacturing. The products are widely used in the production and assembly of buses, trucks, rail vehicles, filtration systems, and more.

As part of its broader sustainability strategy, Huntsman has introduced a new Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastic cartridge, which will be incorporated into some products within the new range. This PCR-plastic cartridge helps reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 36 % compared to similar cartridges made from virgin plastic materials.

“The launch of our next-generation ARALDITE® epoxy adhesives underscores Huntsman’s commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions that protect both people and the environment,” said Alexander Weis, Operational Marketing Manager for Huntsman Advanced Materials in Europe.

“These reformulated products are not classified and labeled as CMR, enabling the highest level of safety for workers and operators. We look forward to collaborating with our suppliers and partners to bring these advanced adhesives to market, while giving customers the same trusted ARALDITE® performance they rely on – without the need for requalification.”

The newly reformulated ARALDITE® adhesives are available through Huntsman’s established network of distribution partners, including Bodo Möller Chemie, Samaro, Antala, Emmanuele Mascherpa, Viba, and Biesterfeld.

The current product range will remain available until approximately the end of 2026.