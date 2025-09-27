Omniseal Solutions Strengthens Aviation Solution Portfolio With Certified AS1895-7 & -23 Metal Seals

Omniseal Solutions, a design engineering and manufacturer of precision sealing solutions and wear and friction control materials for over 60 years, continues to support their aviation customers with the addition of certified AS1895-7 and -23 metal seals in their solution portfolio.

Engineered for extreme conditions, AS1895 metal seals are used in both commercial and military aircraft, ensuring mission-critical sealing performance. The metal sealing solutions are considered the SAE standardized benchmark for safety, reliability, and quality in aerospace components and systems.

Aviation remains one of the most demanding industries in terms of regulatory compliance, safety assurance, high performance, and global standardization, which are non-negotiable among customers and OEMs. Certified AS1895 metal seals stand out as a trusted choice in critical aerospace sealing applications for several reasons:

They are engineered to withstand extreme pressures and temperatures. They are specifically customized to provide high performance for rigid coupling applications. They are designed for robust construction, ensuring a secure, leak-proof seal under conditions where even minor failure can compromise mission success or safety. They are rigorously tested to guarantee consistent performance under extreme requirements: wide temperature swings (cryogenic cold to high engine heat), pressure fluctuations, and exposure to aggressive fluids (e.g., fuel, oil, hydraulic fluids, and de-icing chemicals).

Nicolas Schirmer, Omniseal Solutions’ Metal Seals Product Manager, said, “The AS1895 metal seals are built for long-term reliability in environments where temperatures can reach +1200 °F (+650 °C) and pressures are extreme. The aviation industry has put their trust in these certified seals for bleed air management applications where failure is not an option.”

Providing aerospace-grade performance, the AS1895 metal seals offer the following technology advantages:

High-temperature resistance for thermal cycling and combustion zones

High-pressure sealing in aircraft bleed air systems

Extended service life, reducing maintenance and downtime

Precision manufacturing to comply with aerospace specifications, including AS standards

Along with the certified AS1895 metal seals, Omniseal Solutions delivers sealing solutions for many critical aerospace applications, ranging from turbine shrouds to fuel nozzles and combustion chambers, as well as precision boss seals for AS5202 fittings. The metal sealing solutions are complemented by a broad range of advanced coatings such as tin, silver, gold, nickel, and proprietary NCCM coating. Their aerospace solutions portfolio also includes polymer seals and components, which are often used in jet engine, flight control, and APU systems.