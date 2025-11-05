FibreCoat and Lofith Composites Form Partnership to Test Ultra-Resilient Materials in Space

FibreCoat, a world leader in coated fiber technology, and Lofith Composites, the Spanish advanced materials company, have announced a strategic partnership to develop next-generation thermoplastic composites for space. The first orbital demonstration of the joint material is planned for 2026, when a satellite will carry test panels into orbit for 12 months.

Image Credit: Lofith Composites

The partnership joins FibreCoat’s expertise in fiber coatings with Lofith’s thermoplastic tape and composite manufacturing. Together, the companies will integrate FibreCoat’s coated fibers into Lofith’s recyclable, high-performance composites to produce lightweight structural materials designed to meet the extreme demands of space.

During the orbital demonstration, detectors attached to the test panels will track dangerous ionizing radiation with and without shielding, temperature changes, and other environmental effects. These results will be key to seeing if the materials are ‘space-ready’ – and meeting the need of space companies for resilient, lightweight, cost-efficient materials. The test is expected to take place between the first and second quarters of 2026.

Lofith Composites, launched in 2024, has developed a unique impregnation process that delivers up to 50 per cent weight reduction and 30 per cent higher strength compared to aluminium, as well as full recyclability. The process also consumes less water than conventional methods.

FibreCoat, which recently secured €500,000 in funding after winning the Industry category in the DLR INNOspace Masters’ DLR Challenge, as well as being named the overall winner of INNOspace in Pioneering Technology, developed a novel way to coat metals and plastics onto fibers, thus combining the properties of the fibers and the coating material, during the fiber spinning process. Its products offer strength and conductivity at a fraction of the weight and cost of their competitor products; its latest Bismuth-based coating brings added functionality. By combining these innovations, the companies aim to deliver materials that are not only stronger and lighter but also more sustainable.

Dr Robert Brüll, founder and CEO of FibreCoat, said: ‘Space pushes materials to their limits. By combining FibreCoat's coated fibers with Lofith's advanced composites, we are proving that strength, survivability and cost-efficiency can go hand in hand – while also protecting the environment.

‘We are confident that the upcoming orbital test will prove that our technology is ready for use in space.’

Amador García Sancho, CEO of Lofith Composites, said: ‘Our goal has always been to deliver the next generation of thermoplastic composites: recyclable, strong, and able to remain robust even in harsh environments.

‘Partnering with FibreCoat allows us to combine our expertise and qualify a material that can be used for satellite panels and a wide range of other applications. This is a real milestone in building sustainable space infrastructure, which is increasingly central to modern life.

The news comes at a time of rapid growth in the global space sector, forecast by the World Economic Forum to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035. With rising demand for sustainable, high-performance materials, the FibreCoat–Lofith collaboration is set to play a vital role in shaping the future of space.