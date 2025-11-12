Omniseal Solutions Supports Aerospace Customers’ Extreme Demands Through Certified Sealing & Material Standards

Omniseal Solutions, a design engineering and manufacturer of precision sealing solutions and wear and friction control materials for over 60 years, takes strategic action to meet the growing extreme demands in the aerospace industry, bolstered by the recent addition of certified AS1895-7 and -23 metal seals to their solutions portfolio.

Image Credit: Omniseal Solutions

While current solutions have been reliable, the aerospace industry is constantly seeking higher performance components and materials to withstand even higher pressures and temperatures, including constant vibration and corrosive chemicals.

Widely recognized as the SAE industry standard for reliability, safety, and quality in aerospace systems, AS1895 metal seals are essential components used in turbine engine bleed air duct joints. Engineered for leakage control, the metal seals are trusted in commercial and military aircraft due to maintaining leak-tight integrity under extreme pressure and temperature.

Nicholas Riemer, Business Manager – Aviation, said, “With over six decades of experience in the aerospace market, we have evolved alongside the industry. The addition of these AS1895 industry-standard metal seals strengthens our portfolio and reinforces our commitment to the industry. This enhancement ensures we remain a trusted provider of high-performance sealing solutions to meet the rigorous demands of today’s aerospace industry.”

Omniseal Solutions’ decision to invest time and resources in order to acquire this critical AS1895 certification to their existing list of standards are due to the following strategic and technology advantages:

Competitive Performance: Due to a stronger portfolio of metal and polymer solutions, the company can deliver superior sealing under extreme thermal and pressure cycling, ensuring system integrity across a wide temperature range - from cryogenic cold to high engine heat. Solutions are tailored for rigid coupling interfaces, ensuring tight sealing in complex assemblies. For Tier 1 customers: increased value (efficiency, safety, resilient solutions) For OEMs: decades of aerospace expertise and knowledge (thermal, sealing and leakage control, high quality engineering services, wear and friction control materials)



Certified Performance: Backed by rigorous aerospace testing protocols to meet AS compliance requirements, the metal seals are proven to be reliable and have an extended operation life, reducing unscheduled maintenance and system downtime.

Aerospace-Grade Application Performance: Due to the company’s global capability in precision manufacturing, they can consistently produce sealing solutions that handle extreme conditions experienced in bleed air and hot section applications, e.g., exceptional thermal resistance for combustion zones and thermal cycling.

Future Performance: The progression in AS1895 components has been influenced by broader aerospace trends, i.e., demand for sustainable aircraft and more innovative designs. Manufacturers are looking for partners who can provide innovative materials and components that meet these evolving industry needs.

Although AS1895 metal seals are often used in bleed air systems, Omniseal Solutions delivers other proven sealing solutions for aerospace applications, i.e., turbine shrouds, fuel nozzles, and combustion chambers as well as metal boss seals for AS5202 fittings. The business also offers a wide range of advanced surface platings, including tin, silver, gold, nickel, and proprietary NCCM coating, which enable optimal sealing performance.