ABB Introduces Electromagnetic Flowmeter with MQTT to Scale Water Conservation Efforts

The new AquaMaster4 MQTT solution enhances pipeline leak detection, supporting water conservation efforts

MQTT makes possible the transition from legacy to real-time, intelligent water system operations

In addition, AquaMaster4 MQTT will reduce energy use and support broader sustainability goals in the water industry

ABB has launched AquaMaster4 electromagnetic flowmeter with Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) technology to support water conservation efforts across the water industry. The solution will minimize pipeline water leaks, reduce energy use, and support broader sustainability goals in the water industry.

AquaMaster4 with MQTT

Image Credit: ABB

MQTT is a lightweight, open-standard messaging protocol designed specifically for efficient, real-time communication in Internet of Things (IoT) applications. MQTT requires minimal network bandwidth and device resources.

AquaMaster4 MQTT will benefit utility companies looking to transition from legacy to real-time, intelligent water system operations through the deployment of smart flowmeters in District Metered Areas. It can instantly report flow anomalies – for example a sudden increase in flow when consumption is low – allowing engineers to pinpoint a potential leak or burst within minutes. This significantly reduces water loss and repair costs compared to older methods that might detect a leak hours or days later.

Through streaming real-time pressure data from various points in the network, operators can dynamically adjust pressure settings. For example, they can lower pressure during off-peak hours to reduce strain on pipes and prevent bursts, then increase it for a morning demand spike. This is significantly more efficient than static pressure schedules and extends the lifespan of infrastructure.

“AquaMaster4 MQTT provides dynamic insights into supply and demand and allows for better control and hence intelligent water management,” said Raghu KumarNV from ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “This is an important step forward in the digital journey in water networks, helping to save resources in an industry that is focused on conservation and sustainability. The solution future-proofs water infrastructure against stresses like climate change, aging pipes, and rising demand for water.”

Pumps, valves, and reservoir operators can also leverage the solution to report on status and energy consumption. Increasingly combined with AI-powered analytics, the data can be used to predict equipment failures and automate maintenance schedules.

AquaMaster was the world’s first battery powered electromagnetic flowmeter for water distribution networks. In 2022, ABB introduced AquaMaster4 Mobile Comms, the world’s first electromagnetic flowmeter with bidirectional connectivity. In October 2025, AquaMaster received the “Excellence in Innovation” award at the Instrumentation & Electronics Awards in London.

