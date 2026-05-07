Milestone Achieves ACT Ecolabel Certification Across Core Technologies

Milestone, a leading provider of advanced instrumentation for analytical laboratories, today announced that its core technologies have achieved the My Green Lab ACT Environmental Impact Factor Ecolabel. The certification applies to key systems across the company’s portfolio, including the DMA-80 Direct Mercury Analyzer, ETHOS microwave digestion platforms, and the ultraWAVE 2 eco and ultraWAVE 3 Single Reaction Chamber (SRC) systems.

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The ACT Ecolabel provides independently verified information on the environmental impact of laboratory products, evaluating key aspects such as manufacturing, energy and water use, materials, packaging, and end-of-life.

This achievement on our instruments sits on the top of the ISO 14001 certification, reflecting and measuring the company’s structured commitment to sustainability developed over the years. Milestone is proud to be the first company in the sample preparation sector to obtain this certification across multiple key technologies.

“This achievement marks an important step in our sustainability journey,” said Diego Carnaroglio, General Manager at Milestone SpA. “At the same time, our approach goes beyond certification. We have long designed our technologies, methods, and workflows with sustainability in mind, giving laboratories clear and comparable insight into their environmental impact.”

Milestone has consistently applied green chemistry principles and workflow optimization to reduce reagent consumption, minimize waste, and improve energy efficiency across laboratory operations. From reagent-free mercury analysis with DMA-80 to advanced microwave digestion and SRC technologies that optimize energy use and minimize reagent waste, the company’s portfolio is designed to support more sustainable laboratory practices, while ensuring unmatchable analytical performance.

This approach has also been supported by scientific research, including the Green Metric for Microwave-Assisted Sample Preparation for Elemental Analysis: GreenPrep MW Score, demonstrating how sample preparation processes can be optimized with reduced environmental impact through lower reagent consumption, minimized waste, and improved energy efficiency.

By combining independently verified environmental impact data with a long-standing focus on sustainable workflow design, Milestone supports laboratories in making more informed and environmentally conscious decisions.

For more information about Milestone’s ACT-certified technologies and its approach to sustainable laboratory innovation, visit https://actdatabase.mygreenlab.org/?search=milestone

About Milestone

Milestone SpA is a global leader in the design and production of advanced instrumentation for sample preparation and direct analysis in analytical laboratories. With a strong focus on innovation, performance, and workflow optimization, Milestone supports laboratories worldwide in achieving reliable results while improving operational efficiency and sustainability.