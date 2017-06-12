Posted in | Materials Testing | Materials Analysis

New Ultrastrong, Lightweight Carbon is Elastic and Electrically Conductive

A form of ultrastrong, lightweight carbon, both electrically conductive and elastic, has been developed by a team including several Carnegie Scientists. A material with such an unusual combination of properties could have a wide range of applications starting from military armor to aerospace engineering.

A visualization of the different types of diamond-like linkages (red spheres) formed at curved surfaces or between the layers of graphene (black spheres) in this new type of compressed glassy carbon. Images are provided courtesy of Timothy Strobel.

Carbon is considered to be an element of seemingly unlimited possibilities. This is due to the configuration of its electrons that allow for numerous self-bonding combinations that result in a variety of materials with different properties. For instance, superhard, transparent diamonds and opaque graphite, which is employed for both industrial lubricant and pencils, are exclusively made up of carbon.

In this global collaboration between Yanshan University and Carnegie—which included Carnegie’s Zhisheng Zhao, Timothy Strobel, Yoshio Kono, Jinfu Shu, Ho-kwang “Dave” Mao, Yingwei Fei, and Guoyin Shen— a structurally disordered form of carbon know as glassy carbon was pressurized and heated by Scientists. The glassy carbon starting material was brought to almost 250,000 times normal atmospheric pressure and heated to approximately 1,800 °F in order to develop the new elastic and strong carbon. Their findings are featured in Science Advances.

Related Stories

Earlier, Scientists tried to subject glassy carbon to elevated pressures at both room temperature, referred to as cold compression and very high temperatures. However, the so-called cold-synthesized material failed to maintain its structure when brought back to ambient pressure and nanocrystalline diamonds were developed under the very hot conditions.

The newly produced carbon is made up of both diamond-like and graphite-like bonding motifs, which leads to the exceptional combination of properties. Under the high-pressure synthesis conditions, disordered layers present within the glassy carbon buckle, blend and then connect in different ways. This process develops an overall structure that in fact lacks a long-range spatial order, but possesses a short-range spatial organization on the nanometer scale.  

Light materials with high strength and robust elasticity like this are very desirable for applications where weight savings are of the utmost importance, even more than material cost. What’s more, we believe that this synthesis method could be honed to create other extraordinary forms of carbon and entirely different classes of materials.

Zhisheng Zhao, A Former Carnegie Fellow and current Yanshan University Professor

The other members of the team include: Meng Hu, Julong He, Wentao Hu, Dongli Yu, Hao Sun, Lingyu Liu, Zihe Li, Mengdong Ma, Jian Yu Huang, Zhongyuan Liu, Bo Xu, Yongjun Tian of the State Key Laboratory of Metastable Materials Science and Technology; Yanbin Wang of the University of Chicago; and Stephen J. Juhl of Penn State University.

This research was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, a grant for Distinguished Young Scholars of Hebei Province of China, the Postgraduate Innovation Project of Hebei Province of China, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, EFree—funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Office of Science, and the NSF. HPCAT gets support from DOE-NNSA and DOE-BES with partial instrument support from the NSF. APS. is supported by DOE-BES.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Learning How to Optimize Electron Microscopes

Electron microscopes have a wide range of applicability and material science is a prominent application. However, electron microscopes can be disrupted by all forms of environmental noise which can then limit the quality of data received and in some cases, render the instrument unusable.

Learning How to Optimize Electron Microscopes

Advanced Fluorescence Spectroscopy

Fluorescence spectroscopy is a highly versatile technique that can be used to examine and characterize a wide range of unusual materials. In addition to this the technique is also used frequently in the life sciences as a means of identifying and observing cellular features and processes.

Advanced Fluorescence Spectroscopy

Ensuring High Quality Cleanliness Inspection

Francesco Piscani, Applications Specialist, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Scientific Solutions Group, talks to AZoM about the CIX100 turnkey technical cleanliness inspection system for maintaining the highest quality standards for the cleanliness of manufactured components.

Ensuring High Quality Cleanliness Inspection
Fire Blanket 2000 from Firwin

Fire Blanket 2000 from Firwin

The Firwin Fire Blanket 2000 is designed to allow protected items to operate under fire conditions until emergency procedures can be applied. Built using a range of heat resistant materials, they meet and surpass UL1709 Rapid Rise Fire Test Duration standards and are capable of surviving pool hydrocarbon fires.

From Firwin Corporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »