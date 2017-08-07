Posted in | Materials Analysis

New Quattro Field Emission ESEM Emphasizes Versatility and Ease of Use

Thermo Scientific Quattro ESEM allows materials science researchers to study nanoscale structure in almost any material under a range of environmental conditions.

The ability of scientists to study samples at the nanometer scale and in natural conditions and environments is critical to the discovery and development of new materials and products. The new Thermo Scientific Quattro field-emission environmental scanning electron microscope (ESEM) is designed for versatility, enabling scientists to perform high-resolution imaging and analysis of most material types under a wide range of experimental conditions, including: hot, wet, or chemically active.

Our new Quattro is a high-performance analytical ESEM, ideal for a wide variety of academic, industrial and government labs that want the versatility and ease-of-use needed for multiple users of different experience levels and disciplines. Furthermore, Quattro’s environmental capability allows scientists to study materials in a range of environments as they develop new materials and products across disciplines including construction, automotive, packaging, coatings and energy. Quattro’s ability to study the progress of chemical reactions, such as oxidation, corrosion, etching, crystal growth and catalysis, can have a big impact on science and the environment.

Trisha Rice, vice president and general manager, materials science, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The Quattro ESEM is an extension of the industry-leading Quanta ESEM family. New accessories and additional features to provide more data include:

  • Cathodoluminescence (CL) detector produces color images highlighting sample properties not visible with conventional electron or X-ray imaging techniques,
  • High vacuum heating stage allows for clean sample observations at high temperature,
  • AutoScript, a Python-based automation tool, allows users to program imaging and stage movements for unattended data acquisition,
  • Detailed analytics with a new chamber that supports 180° dual EDS (energy-dispersive x-ray spectroscopy) detectors with co-planar EBSD (electron backscatter diffraction), and WDS (wavelength-dispersive x-ray spectroscopy).

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using Nanotechnology to Enhance the Properties of Everyday Materials

Our understanding of the nanoscale world is continually developing. Aaron Claeys, founder of Nanex, saw the potential of nanotechnology when the science was still in its infancy and recognised that nanoparticle based coatings could play a prominent role in extending the lifespan of materials.

Using Nanotechnology to Enhance the Properties of Everyday Materials
EDXRF Analyzer: X-Cite

EDXRF Analyzer: X-Cite

The cost-effective, compact spectroscopic analyzer fits comfortably on a standard laboratory bench and comprises of a completely integrated computer system, a sample tray and six customizable filters.

From Xenemetrix Ltd
Gas Monitor: ULTIMA® X5000

Gas Monitor: ULTIMA® X5000

The ULTIMA® X5000 Gas Monitor from MSA is the future of gas detection for oxygen, toxic and combustible gases. MSA XCell® gas sensors with TruCal® technology delivers calibration cycles up to 18 months (local calibration respected).

From MSA

More Content from Thermo Fisher Scientific

See all content from Thermo Fisher Scientific