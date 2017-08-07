New Quattro Field Emission ESEM Emphasizes Versatility and Ease of Use

Thermo Scientific Quattro ESEM allows materials science researchers to study nanoscale structure in almost any material under a range of environmental conditions.

The ability of scientists to study samples at the nanometer scale and in natural conditions and environments is critical to the discovery and development of new materials and products. The new Thermo Scientific Quattro field-emission environmental scanning electron microscope (ESEM) is designed for versatility, enabling scientists to perform high-resolution imaging and analysis of most material types under a wide range of experimental conditions, including: hot, wet, or chemically active.

Our new Quattro is a high-performance analytical ESEM, ideal for a wide variety of academic, industrial and government labs that want the versatility and ease-of-use needed for multiple users of different experience levels and disciplines. Furthermore, Quattro’s environmental capability allows scientists to study materials in a range of environments as they develop new materials and products across disciplines including construction, automotive, packaging, coatings and energy. Quattro’s ability to study the progress of chemical reactions, such as oxidation, corrosion, etching, crystal growth and catalysis, can have a big impact on science and the environment. Trisha Rice, vice president and general manager, materials science, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The Quattro ESEM is an extension of the industry-leading Quanta ESEM family. New accessories and additional features to provide more data include: