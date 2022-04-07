New Trace-level Online Silica Analyzer Improves Reliability of Process Water Monitoring

A new trace-level silica analyzer for real-time monitoring of ultrapure water, steam and water chemistry can more accurately protect expens ive components, including turbines and heat exchangers. The analyzer ensures sustained, energy efficient operations and maximum uptime across the power generation, oil and gas, chemical, pulp and paper, and semiconductor industries.

Thermo Scientific Orion 8030cX Silica Analyzer enables real-time monitoring of ultrapure water, steam and water chemistry across demanding environments in the power generation, oil and gas, chemical, pulp and paper, and semiconductors industries. Image Credit: Business Wire

The new Thermo Scientific Orion 8030cX Silica Analyzer combines a patented fluid delivery system with optimized reagent chemistry to reliably improve silica detection limits to sub-parts-per-billion levels. It delivers accurate and precise results across a wide analysis range, from 0-5000 µg/L. The analyzer demonstrates a 10% improvement in reagent longevity over its competitors - consuming about 200 µL of reagent per test. It can continuously monitor unattended for up to 100 days while simultaneously reducing chemical waste. The improved reagent chemistry minimizes common interferences from phosphate and can be used without performance degradation for over six months (under intermittent operation).

“Impurities in process water can quickly become disruptive and costly without constant surveillance,” said Denzil Vaughn, vice president and general manager for growth protection and separation at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The Orion 8030cX Silica Analyzer answers that need with direct, accurate online monitoring of silica in real time to prevent built-up, improve energy efficiency and maximize uptime.”

The Orion 8030cX Silica Analyzer features state-of-the-art automation with advanced intuitive functions such as automated calibration, validation and cleaning, intelligent system diagnostics and alert notifications that reduce manual intervention and maintenance. The IP65-rated rugged analyzer provides superior analytical performance in demanding industrial environments.

