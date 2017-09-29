MicroLab® Version 11 Software from Spectro Scientific Offers Improved Performance and New Features That Enhance Onsite Oil Analysis Capabilities

Image Credits: Spectro Scientific

Spectro Scientific, one of the world’s largest suppliers of oil, fuel and processed water analysis instrumentation and software for fleet applications, has announced the release of MicroLab® Version 11 Software and the introduction of new MicroLab Companion Kits.

The MicroLab automated analyzer series provides complete oil analysis testing including chemistry, kinematic viscosity and concentration of up to 20 wear, additive and contamination elements, in addition to an optional particle counter. Version 11 software brings improved performance through new signal processing methods and features that provide additional capabilities and flexibility. The upgraded user interface permits input of external data to produce consolidated fluid analysis reports that include several parameters for oil and equipment condition not previously available in the MicroLab test suite. The software update presents a new, easy to read report format which includes additional historical trending data.

The MicroLab Series also now features the MicroLab 31, MicroLab 42 and MicroLab 43 Companion Kits. The Kits combine Spectro’s FDM 6001 fuel dilution meter, FerroCheck 2000 ferrous wear analyzer and CoolCheck 2 coolant analyzer with the MicroLab 30 and 40 analyzers to offer users complete fluid analysis testing packages to meet their maintenance needs.

The ability to perform oil analysis on location eliminates the ongoing expense of outside testing services and dramatically reduces waiting time for test results. The MicroLab combines automation and artificial intelligence to provide comprehensive results in less than 15 minutes. Detailed oil and machine condition information enables companies to take necessary maintenance actions immediately, minimizing unscheduled downtime and lowering fleet maintenance costs. Reliable onsite oil analysis also permits users to safely extend the time between oil changes, reducing oil expenditures and helping to achieve “green” initiatives relative to oil disposal.