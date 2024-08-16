SPECTRO Analytical Instruments Unveils Critical Study on Nebulizer Performance for ICP-OES Analysis

Kleve, Germany, July 31, 2024 – SPECTRO Analytical Instruments has released a pivotal application report comparing the performance of different nebulizer types in ICP-OES (Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry) analysis. This study, leveraging the advanced capabilities of the SPECTRO ARCOS ICP-OES spectrometer, provides crucial insights for industries relying on precise elemental analysis.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH​​​​​​​

The comprehensive report evaluates various nebulizer types across multiple matrix samples, offering valuable data on sensitivity, stability, and compatibility. This information is essential for laboratories seeking to optimize their analytical processes and achieve the highest accuracy in their results.

Request Your Copy

Professionals and researchers can download the full application report: https://www.spectro.com/landingpages/a-comparative-analysis-of-nebulizer-types-for-icp-oes-in-various-sample-matrices

For more information, visit https://www.spectro.com or email [email protected].

About SPECTRO

SPECTRO, a business of AMETEK, Inc., manufactures advanced instruments, develops the best solutions for elemental analysis in a broad range of applications, and provides exemplary customer service.

SPECTRO's products are known for their superior technical capabilities that deliver measurable benefits to the customer. From its foundation in 1979 until today, more than 50,000 analytical instruments have been delivered to customers around the world.

AMETEK, Inc. is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales over $7.0 billion.

For more information, visit www.spectro.com or email [email protected].