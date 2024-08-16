Posted in | News | New Product

New Method for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Elemental Analysis with ICP-OES by SPECTRO Analytical Instruments

Kleve, Germany, August 6, 2024 – SPECTRO Analytical Instruments has published a report detailing a new method for the elemental analysis of black mass from recycled lithium-ion batteries.

Image Credit: SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH

This method uses the SPECTRO ARCOS MultiView ICP-OES with dual side-on plasma observation (DSOI) mode, enhancing sensitivity and accuracy in determining the composition of valuable elements like lithium, manganese, cobalt, and nickel.

Key Highlights

  • Advanced Instrumentation: The SPECTRO ARCOS system features CMOS detectors and a high resolution Paschen-Runge spectrometer mount with Optimized Rowland Circle Alignment (ORCA) technique, ensuring high sensitivity and minimal interference for accurate measurements.
  • Enhanced Sensitivity: Dual side-on plasma observation mode offers up to twice the sensitivity of traditional single radial plasma observation, while maintaining the benefits of the radial method, making it efficient for analyzing both major and trace elements in battery black mass.
  • Versatile Sample Preparation: The report compares two sample preparation methods—peroxide fusion and aqua regia extraction. Both methods showed excellent recoveries for major elements, with aqua regia extraction recommended for its efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

 Industry Impact

The accurate analysis of black mass is essential for the lithium-ion battery recycling industry. This new method supports better resource management by ensuring the recovery of critical elements, aligning with the sustainability goals of the electromobility and energy storage sectors.

Request the full application report here: https://www.spectro.com/landingpages/analysis-of-lithium-ion-battery-black-mass-by-icp-oes-with-dsoi

Visit https://www.spectro.com for more information, or to request a free demo or quote.

 ​​​

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    AMETEK Spectro Scientific. (2024, August 16). New Method for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Elemental Analysis with ICP-OES by SPECTRO Analytical Instruments. AZoM. Retrieved on August 16, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63505.

  • MLA

    AMETEK Spectro Scientific. "New Method for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Elemental Analysis with ICP-OES by SPECTRO Analytical Instruments". AZoM. 16 August 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63505>.

  • Chicago

    AMETEK Spectro Scientific. "New Method for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Elemental Analysis with ICP-OES by SPECTRO Analytical Instruments". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63505. (accessed August 16, 2024).

  • Harvard

    AMETEK Spectro Scientific. 2024. New Method for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Elemental Analysis with ICP-OES by SPECTRO Analytical Instruments. AZoM, viewed 16 August 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63505.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from AMETEK Spectro Scientific

See all content from AMETEK Spectro Scientific

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback