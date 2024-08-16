New Method for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Elemental Analysis with ICP-OES by SPECTRO Analytical Instruments

Kleve, Germany, August 6, 2024 – SPECTRO Analytical Instruments has published a report detailing a new method for the elemental analysis of black mass from recycled lithium-ion batteries.

Image Credit: SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH

This method uses the SPECTRO ARCOS MultiView ICP-OES with dual side-on plasma observation (DSOI) mode, enhancing sensitivity and accuracy in determining the composition of valuable elements like lithium, manganese, cobalt, and nickel.

Key Highlights

Advanced Instrumentation: The SPECTRO ARCOS system features CMOS detectors and a high resolution Paschen-Runge spectrometer mount with Optimized Rowland Circle Alignment (ORCA) technique, ensuring high sensitivity and minimal interference for accurate measurements.

The SPECTRO ARCOS system features CMOS detectors and a high resolution Paschen-Runge spectrometer mount with Optimized Rowland Circle Alignment (ORCA) technique, ensuring high sensitivity and minimal interference for accurate measurements. Enhanced Sensitivity: Dual side-on plasma observation mode offers up to twice the sensitivity of traditional single radial plasma observation, while maintaining the benefits of the radial method, making it efficient for analyzing both major and trace elements in battery black mass.

Dual side-on plasma observation mode offers up to twice the sensitivity of traditional single radial plasma observation, while maintaining the benefits of the radial method, making it efficient for analyzing both major and trace elements in battery black mass. Versatile Sample Preparation: The report compares two sample preparation methods—peroxide fusion and aqua regia extraction. Both methods showed excellent recoveries for major elements, with aqua regia extraction recommended for its efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Industry Impact

The accurate analysis of black mass is essential for the lithium-ion battery recycling industry. This new method supports better resource management by ensuring the recovery of critical elements, aligning with the sustainability goals of the electromobility and energy storage sectors.

Request the full application report here: https://www.spectro.com/landingpages/analysis-of-lithium-ion-battery-black-mass-by-icp-oes-with-dsoi

Visit https://www.spectro.com for more information, or to request a free demo or quote.

​​​