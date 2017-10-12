Visit Freeman Technology At IPB 2017 For Innovative Powder Testing Solutions

Image Credits: Freeman Technology

Freeman Technology will be exhibiting at IPB China (16 – 18 October 2017), at World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, Shanghai, China on Booth No. A1605. Freeman Technology has been providing powder testing solutions for over 17 years, and are experts in the field of powder characterisation.

Visitors will be able to see a demonstration of the company’s flagship product, the pioneering FT4 Powder Rheometer™ and learn how this universal powder tester can optimise powder processes. The FT4 has applications in a wide variety of industries including the rapidly expanding additive manufacturing sector. It can help deliver data that maximises process and product understanding, accelerating R&D and formulation towards successful commercialization, and supporting the long-term optimization of powder processes.

Visitors will be able to discuss their individual powder handling challenges with experts from Freeman Technology and learn more about the complexities of powder behaviour. Delegates will also be able to pick up copies of two recently released application notes that discuss the importance of powder rheology in additive manufacturing.

For more information on the range products offered by Freeman Technology please visit www.freemantech.com.cn.