New UV-Curable CIPG for Demanding Automotive Applications

Liquid gaskets offer a simple and highly effective solution for sealing even complex three dimensional geometries that conventional solid or stamped gaskets cannot reliably protect. With its UV curable Cured-In-Place Gasket (CIPG) technology Hoenle introduces a blue fluorescent polyacrylate sealing material specifically engineered for high performance electronic housings in automotive and e-mobility applications: Vitralit® CIPG 60200. The new product will be showcased at the Coiltech fair in Augsburg, Germany.

UV curable CIPG Vitralit® CIPG 60200 is dispensed on a 3D geometry to seal a metal housing. Image Credit: Hoenle

Advanced Material Concept for Reliable Sealing Performance

Vitralit® CIPG 60200, a CMR-free polyacrylate formulation, can be precisely dispensed using adhesive dispensing valves and programmable robots. This ensures accurate bead geometry and excellent dimensional stability in the uncured state.

Rapid curing under UV light (LED at 365 nm or 405 nm, or gas discharge lamps) enables short cycle times and immediate handling strength. Best curing results were achieved with a Hoenle UVAPRINT 100 - 200 HPV curing system, which enables fast and tack-free curing.

Once cured, Vitralit® CIPG 60200 ensures reliable joint tightness upon compression, effectively preventing leakage of fluids and gases. Even under elevated temperatures, the gasket maintains high elastic recovery. A compression set of only 15 % after 24 hours at 150 °C (ASTM D395-B) demonstrates its strong repulsive force and long-term sealing capability. The operational temperature range extends from -40 °C to above 150 °C.

Chemical, Thermal and Mechanical Robustness

The cured gasket exhibits outstanding chemical resistance against typical automotive media, including engine oil, automatic transmission fluid (ATF), and water/glycol mixtures (50:50). Low outgassing characteristics make Vitralit® CIPG 60200 particularly suitable for sensitive electronic components. The product is UL 94 HB compatible, meeting established flammability standards for polymeric materials.

Thanks to its high temperature and mechanical resistance - under both static and dynamic loads - the CIPG represents a reliable alternative to solid gaskets and FIPG (RTV silicone) systems, particularly in demanding automotive environments.

Designed for Complex Electronic Housings

This new versatile sealant is ideally suited for sealing housings of:

ECU (Electronic Control Units)

BDU (Battery Disconnect Units)

OBC (On-Board Chargers)

CMC (Cell Module Controllers)

Vitralit® CIPG 60200 provides immediate protection for sensitive electronic assemblies against dust, moisture, and harsh chemicals after UV curing.

Optimized for MRO Applications

In addition to performance benefits in series production, Vitralit® CIPG 60200 is specifically designed for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) scenarios. Unlike conventional single-use gaskets, the cured material can be reused after disassembly, allowing housings to be opened and resealed without gasket replacement. This reduces service costs, minimizes waste, and improves overall system sustainability.

With its combination of process efficiency, mechanical durability, chemical resistance, and reusability, Hoenle's UV curable, blue fluorescent polyacrylate Vitralit® CIPG 60200 sets a new benchmark for advanced sealing solutions in modern automotive and e-mobility electronics.

Visit us from 25-26 March 2026 at Coiltech in Augsburg, Germany, at our booth # E08 in hall 5!