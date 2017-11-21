See MeasureReady I/V source for low-noise sample excitation at MRS Fall Meeting & Exhibit

Lake Shore Cryotronics will be at next week’s MRS Fall Meeting & Exhibit in Boston to showcase their latest in simple-to-use solutions for material characterization, including an innovative new current/voltage source optimized for precise, low-noise material measurements.

The 155 Precision I/V Source, the first of the company’s new MeasureReady™ line of “built for science, designed for people” characterization products, offers premium performance to researchers requiring a precise, low-noise supply of current or voltage in the lab.

The MeasureReady 155 source operates as either a current or voltage source and provides DC and AC output. Exceptional DC noise levels are achieved without external filtering while maintaining bandwidth up to 100 kHz, providing a solid foundation for researchers performing I-V curve, Hall effect, resistance, and other fundamental measurements of novel materials and early-stage devices.

In addition, the 155 is uncommonly straightforward to operate. As easy to use as a smartphone, it features an uncluttered touchscreen display, full Wi-Fi, USB, or LAN connectivity, and a mobile app for remote monitoring.

MRS Fall attendees can try out the source and mobile app by visiting Booth 501. Lake Shore representatives will also be answering questions about a range of other material characterization solutions, including their:

Cryogenic probe stations for on-wafer probing of material samples at temperatures below 4 K and in fields to more than 2 T. These stations can be specified with probes for DC, RF, and microwave measurements as well as a THz-frequency probe arm for precise probing of millimeter wave devices at 75 to 110 GHz or 140 to 220 GHz frequencies. (The affordable TTPX model will be on display in the Lake Shore booth.)

New award-winning, electromagnet-based 8600 Series VSM. It raises the bar for magnetometer performance and convenience, combining high sensitivity (25 nemu), rapid measurement speed (10 ms/pt), and simple operation in a system that enables researchers to perform more science in less time, especially when performing FORC analysis and measuring low-moment magnetic materials.

8400 Series Hall effect measurement systems. Ideal for a broad range of research applications, particularly those requiring temperature-dependent (15 K to 1273 K) measurements, these 4- or 7-inch magnet systems can be ordered with an AC field Hall option for measuring materials with mobilities down to 0.001 cm^2/V s, as well as with high and low resistance measurement options.

