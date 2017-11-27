Optimising Powder Processes At Analytica 2018

Powder characterisation specialists, Freeman Technology, will be exhibiting at Analytica for the first time in Hall A2 Stand 423 (10 – 13 April 2018, Muenchen, Germany).

With a direct operation now established in Germany, the company will be showcasing their material characterisation solutions designed to optimise process performance, increase productivity and improve quality in a diverse range of sectors.

Freeman Technology’s solutions include the FT4 Powder Rheometer, a unique and comprehensive powder tester, which uses patented dynamic methodology, automated shear cells (in accordance with ASTM D7891) and a series of bulk property tests to quantify powder behaviour in terms of flow and processability. This is complemented by the Uniaxial Powder Tester, which provides an accurate and repeatable measure of the uniaxial unconfined yield strength (uUYS) of a powder to assess and rank flowability. The company also offers in-line, real-time flow measurement capabilities via an exclusive partnership with Lenterra Inc, manufacturers of optical flow sensor technology.

Visit Stand 423 in Hall A2 to learn about the latest developments from Freeman Technology. With nearly two decades of experience in powder flow and powder characterisation, expert teams will be on hand to discuss individual powder handling challenges, with a focus on delivering the most relevant information for a specific process.

