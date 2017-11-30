LECO Introduces the New 928 Series for Carbon/Nitrogen Analysis

LECO is pleased to announce the new 928 series, which will transform the way users determine carbon and nitrogen in a variety of organic materials.

Our latest advancement maintains the core capabilities and performance of previous generations of LECO macro combustion instruments while possessing key improvements in throughput, uptime, and reliability. By incorporating state-of-the-art hardware and an on-board touch-screen software platform with rapid analysis times, the 928 series operates at a low cost-per-analysis and allows users to easily handle the most demanding sample applications.

The 928 features a custom interface designed specifically for touch-screen operation with LECO’s exclusive Cornerstone® brand software, which enables complete access to analysis control, method settings, diagnostics, reporting, and more—without sacrificing valuable bench space. The Cornerstone Mobile option provides access to data, plots, and instrument status from the user’s smartphone, tablet, or desktop computer.

Users can maximize their lab’s efficiency and productivity with a number of 928 series advantages, including rapid cycle analysis times of 5.3 minutes for the nitrogen/protein model, extended reagent lifetimes, and a 100-sample position autoloader. Furthermore, a rugged and operator-centered design brings unparalleled versatility and low operating cost to analysis with features such as large, reusable ceramic sample boats, a horizontal ceramic furnace that ensures the complete oxidation of samples, and open access to all reagent tubes and common maintenance areas.

The 928 series is available in various models to meet the needs of a wide variety of applications and is compliant with ISO, AOAC, AACC, AOCS, and ASBC approved methods of analysis.