Posted in | News | Energy | New Product

Malvern Panalytical's Future Days 2025 Illuminates the Path Forward for Battery Innovation and Sustainability

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

On May 21, 2025, Malvern Panalytical hosted its annual Future Days event, spotlighting the transformative trends in battery technology and recycling. The virtual gathering convened leading scientists and industry experts to discuss breakthroughs in solid-state batteries, sustainable production, and advanced recycling techniques.

Pioneering Battery Technologies

The event commenced with Prof. Dr. ir. Mark Huijben from Twente University, who delved into the advancements in solid-state microbatteries. These compact energy storage solutions are poised to revolutionize sectors like 5G communications and medical devices, with an anticipated 19% annual growth rate through 2028. Huijben emphasized the role of epitaxial thin-film designs in enhancing energy density and performance.

Dr. Xuehang Wang from Delft University highlighted her team's research on emerging materials such as MXenes and conjugated polyelectrolytes. These materials offer promising avenues for high-rate energy storage, with a focus on understanding electrolyte behavior at electrode interfaces to optimize performance.

Addressing scalable production, Dr. Jonas Höwedes of Fraunhofer FFB introduced the concept of 'mini-environments'—compact manufacturing setups that reduce energy consumption by up to 50-60% compared to traditional lines. This approach supports the development of next-generation batteries, including sodium-ion variants and dry-coated electrodes.

Advancements in Battery Recycling

The latter part of the event focused on sustainable end-of-life solutions. Dr. Margarita Merkulova from Umicore presented their proprietary pyro-hydrometallurgical technology, achieving high recovery rates for critical metals like cobalt and lithium. She underscored the importance of comprehensive material characterization in enhancing recycling efficiency.

Complementing this, Malvern Panalytical experts Rajendra Mishra and Michel Zoontjes showcased analytical tools designed for real-time monitoring of recycling processes. Their "recycling toolbox" includes techniques like X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy and laser diffraction to analyze black mass composition, facilitating improved resource recovery.

Engage with the Future of Battery Technology

For those who missed the live event or wish to revisit the insightful discussions, Malvern Panalytical offers on-demand access to all presentations and materials. Explore the cutting-edge developments in battery technology and recycling by visiting the dedicated Future Days Battery Edition 2025 page:

Stay informed and connected with the latest innovations shaping the future of energy storage and sustainability.

Source:

Malvern Panalytical

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Malvern Panalytical. (2025, June 09). Malvern Panalytical's Future Days 2025 Illuminates the Path Forward for Battery Innovation and Sustainability. AZoM. Retrieved on June 09, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64645.

  • MLA

    Malvern Panalytical. "Malvern Panalytical's Future Days 2025 Illuminates the Path Forward for Battery Innovation and Sustainability". AZoM. 09 June 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64645>.

  • Chicago

    Malvern Panalytical. "Malvern Panalytical's Future Days 2025 Illuminates the Path Forward for Battery Innovation and Sustainability". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64645. (accessed June 09, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Malvern Panalytical. 2025. Malvern Panalytical's Future Days 2025 Illuminates the Path Forward for Battery Innovation and Sustainability. AZoM, viewed 09 June 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64645.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Malvern Panalytical

See all content from Malvern Panalytical

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback