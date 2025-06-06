Posted in | News | Energy | Fuel Cell | Electronics

Probiotic Biobatteries: A New Era of Sustainable Power

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerJun 6 2025

A recent study published in Small explores the use of probiotics, which are live microbes that can offer health benefits when consumed and are otherwise harmless.

Professor Seokheun “Sean” Choi says the hardest part about making transient electronics is the battery. Image Credit: Seokheun “Sean” Choi

Binghamton University Professor Seokheun “Sean” Choi has spent the past 20 years studying disposable “papertronics.” One of the most challenging parts of developing transitory electronics is designing a suitable battery.

Transient electronics can be used for biomedical and environmental applications, but they must disintegrate in a biosafe manner.

Seokheun “Sean” Choi, Professor and Faculty Member, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science, Binghamton University

You don’t want to have toxic residues inside your body. That type of device is called bioresorbable electronics. For transient or bioresorbable electronics, the key challenge is the power source—but most power sources, like lithium-ion batteries, include toxic material,” added Choi.

Related Stories

Choi and his student research team applied knowledge from their earlier work on biobatteries to explore this new concept.

The first dissolvable microbial fuel cell was developed by Maedeh Mohammadifar, Ph.D. ’20, while she was a student in Choi's Bioelectronics and Microsystems Lab at Binghamton University.

We used well-known electricity-producing bacteria, which is within biosafety level 1, so it is safe—but we were not sure what would happen if these bacteria were released into nature. But whenever I made presentations at conferences, people would ask: ‘So, you are using bacteria? Can we safely use that?” added Choi.

The most recent study, led by Maryam Rezaie, a current Ph.D. student, used a prepared combination of fifteen probiotics.

It’s well documented that probiotics are safe and biocompatible, but we were not sure if those probiotics have electricity-producing capability. There was a question, so she did a lot of experiments on that,” stated Choi.

He said that preliminary findings were not encouraging , but added, “We didn’t give up. We engineered in an electrode surface that might be preferable to the bacteria, using polymer and some nanoparticles to hypothetically improve the electrocatalytic behavior of probiotics and give them a boost.”

The rough and porous structure of the modified electrode created good conditions for bacteria to attach and grow. This improved the microorganisms' ability to generate electricity.

Power output and battery life increased when the dissolvable paper was coated with a low pH-sensitive polymer. This coating allows the device to operate only in acidic environments, such as polluted areas or the human digestive system.

Although the device produced only a small amount of power, Choi considers the results a proof of concept. He sees it as a foundation for future research by himself and his students.

Other research must be done. We used probiotic blends, but I want to study individually which ones have the extra electric genes, and how synergistic interactions can improve the power generation. Also, in this research we developed in a single unit of a biobattery. I want to contact them in series or parallel to improve the power,” concluded Choi.

Journal Reference:

Rezaie, M., et al. (2025). Dissolvable Probiotic-Powered Biobatteries: A Safe and Biocompatible Energy Solution for Transient Applications. Smalldoi.org/10.1002/smll.202502633

Source:

Binghamton University

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback