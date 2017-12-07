Saint-Gobain Acquires Spin-Works International Corporation

Saint-Gobain’s High-Performance Refractories business has acquired Spin-Works International Corporation, an innovative manufacturer of 3D-printed and extruded silicon carbide ceramic components that improve energy efficiency, recover waste heat and reduced emissions for customers in a wide range of high-temperature industrial processes.

Spin-Works is based in Northeast, Pennsylvania (near Erie), and has approximately 20 employees.

We’re very pleased to have Spin-Works join Saint-Gobain, this acquisition further expands our capabilities in the ceramic industrial burner and heat recovery markets, helping to make our customers’ processes more sustainable—especially in the steel and automotive businesses. Laurent Tellier, Vice President of Saint-Gobain High-Performance Refractories.

Saint-Gobain High-Performance Refractories is a global leader in ceramic and refractory solutions, with 14 manufacturing facilities throughout the world, including a 230-employee operation in Worcester, Massachusetts. The business is part of Saint-Gobain, the world’s largest building materials company, which has more than 170,000 employees and operations in 67 countries, and global sales of $43.3 billion in 2016. In the United States and Canada, Saint-Gobain has approximately 150 locations and more than 14,500 employees, and reported sales of approximately $5.8 billion in 2016.

