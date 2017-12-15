WITec Suite FIVE Software Now Features Active Focus Stabilization

3D Raman image of cellulose fibers and additives in paper. In order to document the precision of the new focus stabilization, a very long measurement time of 46 hours was chosen (Credits - WITec GmbH)

WITec, industry-leading manufacturer of Raman imaging and correlative microscopy systems, has started shipping its Suite FIVE data acquisition, evaluation and processing software with the new ability to compensate for thermal and mechanical variations during long-term measurements.

Confocal Raman microscopy investigations performed on delicate samples often require lower excitation power and a corresponding increase in acquisition time. Active focus stabilization ensures that the ideal focus between the microscope objective and sample is maintained and signal collection is unaffected while temperature or humidity changes. This is accomplished by an automatic routine that uses a reference point to optimize the Raman signal.

This most recent development in WITec’s ongoing effort to provide results-oriented functionality is a standard and fully-integrated enhancement to the powerful Suite FIVE software package.

