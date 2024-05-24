Welcome to the 20th Raman Imaging Symposium

The 20th Raman Imaging Symposium will take place September 23 - 25, 2024 in Ulm, Germany.

Image Credit: WITec

Europe’s preeminent annual conference for Raman microscopy and spectroscopy brings the international community together and provides a stage for presenting the field’s very latest discoveries. Researchers of every discipline are cordially invited to be part of this event.

Renowned speakers from academia and industry will illuminate the full spectrum of Raman analysis, from life science to building materials, astrobiology and energy storage, geochemistry through novel 2D materials, and biomineralization to functional materials and medical diagnostics.

Poster sessions offer attendees the opportunity to display their work alongside that of their peers in a relaxed forum conducive to discussion and contributed talks are a great platform for sharing their discoveries. The third day features equipment demonstrations at WITec headquarters and the chance to engage directly with the company’s development and applications teams.

The organizers are excited to reconnect with the Raman imaging community and see what insights and innovations will drive the technique forward in the future.

Location and Travel

The first two days of the Symposium take place in the Stadthaus, right next to the famous Ulm Minster in the city center. The address is: Münsterplatz 50, 89073, Ulm, Germany. For the third day, the Symposium moves to WITec headquarters, Lise-Meitner-Str. 6, 89081 Ulm, Germany, for equipment demonstrations and individual discussions.

Accommodation

Hotel arrangements must be made by the participants themselves. For further information regarding hotels and accommodations, please visit the tourist information website of Ulm.

Please be advised that several other events take place in Ulm during the week of the Symposium. We recommend that arrangements be made as soon as possible.

Important Dates