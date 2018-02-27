Visit LECO at Pittcon 2018—Booth #2753

Since 1936, industries around the world have trusted LECO to deliver fast, accurate solutions for laboratory analysis. Products include high-quality instrumentation for elemental analysis and mass spectrometry, metallography and optical equipment, and instrument consumables. Pittcon is the perfect opportunity to see LECO’s latest instrumentation on display, all working to solve our customers’ most difficult application challenges and streamline analysis times. LECO Corporation invites Pittcon attendees to visit booth #2753 to see our latest updates and innovations.

Conference attendees are also invited to attend two special events taking place during the show that feature our latest technologies.

Conferee Network | Wednesday, February 28th | 10:30 am to 12:00 pm |Room 311E Hot Topics and Adoption of GCxGC (Comprehensive GC)

Hot Topics and Adoption of GCxGC (Comprehensive GC) Demo Zone | Wednesday, February 28th | 11:30 am to 12:00 pm | Demo Area 2 (Booth 2342) TGM800: Automated Thermogravimetric Moisture Determination

In addition, LECO technology will be highlighted in a wide variety of Poster and Oral Presentations on topics from our Separation Science, Spectroscopy, and Elemental Analysis application experts. For a complete schedule of events, visit http://info.leco.com/pittcon2018

New products on display at booth #2753 will include:

FP928 Nitrogen/Protein Analyzer for Macro Samples

FP828 Nitrogen/Protein Analyzer

TGM800 Thermogravimetric Moisture-only Determinator

Pegasus® HRT+ 4D High Resolution Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer

Pegasus BT 4D Benchtop GCxGC-TOFMS

In addition, the following popular products will also be on display.

CS844 Series Carbon/Sulfur Analysis by Combustion

The 844 Series will redefine the way you determine carbon and sulfur in primary steels, ores, finished metals, and other inorganic materials. A high-efficiency combustion furnace offers efficient combustion of a wide variety of samples and keeps dust and splatter to a minimum. An improved IR cell design with thermostatic construction provides increased protection from ambient temperature fluctuations, and offers dual-range detection for both carbon and sulfur. Additional features such as a high-velocity vacuum system for dust removal and 10- and 60-position sample autoloaders make the 844 Series a valuable resource for any industrial environment needing accurate analysis of carbon and/or sulfur.

ONH836 Series Oxygen, Nitrogen, and Hydrogen by Inert Gas Fusion

The 836 Series of elemental analyzers is designed for wide-range measurement of oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen content of inorganic materials, ferrous and nonferrous alloys, and refractory materials using the inert gas fusion technique. A high-efficiency cooling system with dual DC cooling fans provides consistent cooling, and reduces or eliminates the need for external cooling systems. An improved detector design with thermostatic construction increases protection for ambient temperature fluctuations, while optimized emitter control and detection circuitry improves long-term stability. Additional options include an autocleaner for easy cleaning between analyses, and a 20-position sample autoloader to enhance productivity.