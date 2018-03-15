New handheld material identification system for first responders

Metrohm is proud to announce the release of its new handheld Raman material identification system Mira DS. Mira DS safely identifies illicit substances and explosives without the need for direct contact with the material in question, making it an ideal solution for police, hazmat teams, bomb technicians, and military personnel.

The system was developed in close cooperation with professional first responders with the goal of providing a simple, easy to use instrument that measures quickly. The Mira DS addresses these needs and improves the safety of drug task force officers, hazmat teams, and bomb technicians.

To support the demands of these measurements, the Mira DS features a wide array of dedicated sampling attachments for material identification. Drug task force officers, for example, can increase their personal safety by identifying material coated on a surface or inside a drum by testing from a safe distance with the Mira DS.

The safety of our first responders was our top priority when developing the Mira DS,” “They put their lives on the line for us every day and we’re proud to be able to provide them with an instrument that makes their job just a little bit safer. Metrohm developed the Mira DS with the goal of providing fast, accurate measurements under the safest conditions possible.” Edward Colihan, President and CEO of Metrohm USA

The Mira DS provides powerful mixture matching capability for identifying the hazardous materials in street drugs and explosive formulations. Featuring a fully ruggedized design, the Mira DS operates at both cold storage and desert temperatures, is shock and vibration resistant, waterproof, and dust proof with certification to MIL-STD-810G and IP67.

For important decision making in critical situations, first responders can directly interface Mira DS with Android devices and HazMasterG3® software to get additional, vital information about the substance they are dealing with.

Source: Metrohm