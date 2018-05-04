Wyatt Technology names Geofrey Wyatt CEO and Clifford Wyatt President

Wyatt Technology, the world leader in instrumentation for absolute macromolecular and nanoparticle characterization, announces a number of changes to its executive team, effective immediately.

Geofrey Wyatt has been named Chief Executive Office and Clifford Wyatt will assume the role of President. Dr. Philip Wyatt, after almost 40 years following the founding of the company, will become Chairman of the Board and take on a far more passive role. In remarks during a company-wide lunch celebration held today, Geof Wyatt said, “Wyatt Technology will continue its long tradition of delighting our customers and focusing on innovation. We are all very grateful for the optimism, passion and vibrant work culture on which Dr. Wyatt built this company.”

“This passing-of-the-torch is a clear indication that the second generation of Wyatts are well prepared to lead this company into the future. I look forward to watching them succeed,” said Dr. Wyatt in his prepared statement to employees.

During the same event, Dr. Michelle Chen was promoted to Vice President of Analytical Services and will join the Executive Team. In announcing her promotion, Cliff Wyatt stated, “For over 22 years, Dr. Chen has been central to our success and has been an essential member of our technical staff. Her experience and expertise will be a great complement to our executive team.”

The changes announced today further strengthen Wyatt Technology’s commitment to fulfilling its mission to delight its customers by providing outstanding analytical tools, as well as unparalleled levels of personal service, to support life-enhancing macromolecular and nanoparticle science.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Materials Testing in the Aerospace Industry

Aerospace is a demanding industry for new product development and quality control. AZoM talks for Dr. Mike Keeble from Buehler about how they are rising to the materials testing challenges set by the Aerospace Industry.

Materials Testing in the Aerospace Industry
Turbo Blower - Unit TB

Turbo Blower - Unit TB

The specialized design of the frequency-controlled TB turbo blower makes it suitable for small and medium volume flow operations while achieving a reduction in energy consumption that keeps it ahead of the competition.

From Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

More Content from Wyatt Technology

See all content from Wyatt Technology