Cole-Parmer Launches MasterflexLive™ Cloud-Enabled Peristaltic Pumps

Cole-Parmer is pleased to announce the launch of its new MasterflexLive cloud-enabled pumps. This new pump technology brings the Internet of things (IoT) to pump applications, providing operators with the ability to remotely control and monitor pumps via the Internet—without the need to be onsite.

MasterflexLive is a secure, cloud-based platform for controlling and monitoring select Masterflex L/S® and I/P® pumps, no matter where they are or where their pumps are located. The facility allows a user to begin an experiment without even being in the laboratory.

This new smart technology, a first-of-its-kind for peristaltic pumps, provides real-time monitoring & control of all pump parameters, including speed, flow rate, dispense volume, and more. Push notifications provide alerts for the on-call technician for operating conditions and error messages, saving vital critical, expensive and chemical solutions and that would normally affect their end-product or desired experimental outcome.

The “hands-free” operation allows control of pumps operating inside cleanrooms, glove boxes or isolation chambers. Access is easy from a PC, tablet or smartphone (iOS and Android are supported). Setup and activation takes only minutes with two easy steps: registering a new account and entering the pump’s information.

“Not only are these pumps ideal for process and research facilities, water and wastewater treatment (municipal) plants, and food, beverage, chemical and mining facilities, they’re also ideal for anyone who wants to adopt the latest technology and tools to enable them to have flexibility, enhanced accuracy, and maximized efficiency in their operations” said Colin Heathfield, Technical Specialist.

For more information on MasterflexLive Cloud-Enabled Drives, go to www.coleparmer.com/masterflexlive, click here for the brochure or call our technical experts at +44 (0) 1480 272279.