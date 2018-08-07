ZEISS to Present Initial Release of APEER, its Digital Microscopy Platform for Applications in Science and Industry

ZEISS presents the initial release of its cloud-based digital microscopy platform, known under the name APEER at the Microscopy & Microanalysis conference (M&M) in Baltimore, USA. Microscopy users will be able to automatically process images in the cloud by leveraging application workflows for 3D reconstructions, staining or segmenting.

Use cases at M&M demonstrate different workflows, from the acquisition of images to particle analysis and reporting. In addition to enabling the exchange of scientific applications on the platform, the plan is to promote collaboration between scientists and provide community-building functions, such as a discussion forum and the opportunity to swap data sets or build on existing workflows.

With APEER, we are giving researchers the opportunity to concentrate more on their work and less on image processing by providing them with all the tools necessary to collaborate and build solutions for their specific research needs. Dr. Markus Weber, Head of the Microscopy Business Group, Carl ZEISS

Matthias Gohl, Head of the Digital Innovation Partners, ZEISS' own, in-house competence center for digital transformation founded in 2016, adds: "Digitalization offers a wide range of opportunities for groundbreaking innovations, and this is where APEER will play an important role. ZEISS also aspires to offer leading technologies and solutions for users working in a variety of different areas, ranging from research and academia to industry."

A broad network of developers and test users from the field of scientific microscopy were involved in shaping the initial release. APEER is being gradually made available to scientific institutions and the industry: www.apeer.com