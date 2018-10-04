Wyatt Technology Increases Investment in Field Flow Fractionation Technology with the Completion of its Acquisition of Superon GmbH

Wyatt Technology, the world’s leading manufacturer of instrumentation for absolute macromolecular and nanoparticle characterization, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Superon GmbH, the leading manufacturer of Field Flow Fractionation (FFF) systems.

Production, research and product development has been transferred to Wyatt’s Santa Barbara, CA headquarters which will enable the company to further enhance the FFF product line by leveraging its strengths in innovation and exceptional customer service and support.

FFF is an exciting technology for the separation, isolation and characterization of macromolecules and nanoparticles. More than 25 years ago, my father and Cal Giddings (the inventor of FFF) were the very first to ever conduct experiments with FFF connected to a multi-angle light scattering (MALS) instrument. Completing this acquisition creates a unique position for us in this field and by leveraging our expertise in multi-angle light scattering (MALS), customers will be able to take full advantage of the combined power of FFF-MALS. Geofrey Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Wyatt Technology

Dr. Christoph Johann, Chief Executive Officer of Superon added “I am eager to join the Wyatt Technology team and use my deep knowledge and expertise to further develop the product line and applications for FFF technology worldwide. Wyatt has been an excellent partner for many years and this acquisition further demonstrates their commitment to the growth and development of this technology.”

