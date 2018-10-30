BinMaster's New Battery-Powered SPL-100 Laser Level Sensor

Wiring complexity and costs can be an obstacle when installing level sensors. The SPL-100 battery-powered single point laser allows use of level sensors on silos or in remote locations where inventory monitoring has not been feasible. The SPL-100 is powered by a Lithium battery, taking interval readings from once an hour to once a day, with a projected battery life of three to five years. It measures low and no-dust solids contained in bins, tanks, or silos up to 98 feet tall.

The SPL-100 was designed for fast and easy setup. Install the sensor, power and aim the laser, and connect to the cloud. LoRa long-range communications send measurements from the SPL-100 to the LG-100 wireless gateway. The LG-100 provides a cellular or ethernet connection to the BinView web application or Binventory LAN-based software for inventory data access from your phone, tablet, or desktop computer.

Simple setup doesn't mean short on features. Fixed mounting plates are available in angles of 0°, 5°, 10°, or 30° as well as an adjustable swivel mount that allows angle alteration from 0° to 45° to aim the laser. The SPL-100 reports on remaining battery life to ensure users have current readings. Battery replacement is as easy as a flashlight. Programmable high and low-level alerts are sent via email or text so you stay in-the-know about inventory levels.

To learn more about how the SPL-100 can help your operation measure-up while keeping wiring costs down, visit www.binmaster.com or call 402-434-9102.

