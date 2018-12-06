Understanding Powder Behavior In Food, Pharma And Chemical Industries – Free Seminar

Powder flow specialists, Freeman Technology will be co-hosting a free seminar with Evonik Corporation on February 27th 2019 at Evonik’s facility in Piscataway, NJ. ‘Understanding Powder Behavior in Food, Pharma and Chemical Industries’ will hear leaders in the field discuss the industrial applications of powder rheology.

The seminar will include presentations from John Yin, Product Manager at Freeman Technology, who will provide an introduction to understanding powder flow and powder behavior, and speakers from Evonik Corporation who will discuss characterizing the flow properties of food and chemical products.

Delegates will also hear from guest speaker Dr James Scicolone, Assistant Research Professor at Rutgers University, who will review how comprehensive material characterization can promote rapid process development.

There will also be an opportunity to see a demonstration of Freeman Technology’s FT4 Powder Rheometer® while taking a tour of Evonik’s state of the art facility. Visitors will observe a tabletting process from formulation through to coating.

To access the full agenda please visit the Freeman Technology website.

