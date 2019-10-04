Global Standards Developer ASTM International to Hold Board Meeting and Events in Boston

Today, ASTM International, one of the world’s leading standards developers, announced that it will hold its board meeting and related events in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, on Oct. 13-16.

“Leaders in academia, testing, healthcare, the environment, and many other fields based in the Boston area rely on ASTM International standards to drive innovation, quality, and safety,” said Taco van der Maten, the organization’s board chairman and marketing manager at Malvern Panalytical in The Netherlands. “I look forward to our diverse international board converging on such a dynamic city.”

Our board is thrilled to meet in Boston and develop relationships with people who contribute to standards development and use ASTM International’s globally recognized technical standards and services. On Tuesday, Oct. 15, board members and other ASTM staff will hold events and meetings in the Boston area with: Taco van der Maten

AFFOA,

Boston Scientific,

Cambridge Polymer Group,

FM Approvals,

GCP Applied Technologies,

Instron,

Johnson & Johnson,

Liberty Mutual,

Massachusetts Institute of Technology,

Montrose Environmental Group,

Northeastern University,

Simpson Gumpertz,

Terrafugia,

ThermoFisher,

Tufts University,

U.S. Food and Drug Administration,

US Mass, and.

Wayfair.

Since 2000, ASTM International’s twice-yearly board meetings have been held in Canada, China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Mexico, The Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

