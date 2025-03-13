Malvern Panalytical Hosts Future Days: Focus on Battery – A Virtual Event Exploring Innovations in Battery Technology

Almelo, Netherlands – March 2025 – Malvern Panalytical, a global leader in materials characterization, is pleased to announce Future Days: Focus on Battery, a virtual event taking place on May 21, 2025, from 14:00 to 17:00 CET. This exclusive online event will bring together industry experts, researchers, and professionals to discuss the latest advancements in battery technology, sustainability, and materials characterization.

The rapid evolution of battery technology is driving innovation across industries, from electric vehicles to renewable energy storage. Future Days: Focus on Battery will provide insights into cutting-edge developments, including solid-state batteries, innovative chemistries, and sustainable recycling solutions.

Event Highlights

• Expert-Led Discussions: Insights into next-generation battery technologies and analytical techniques.

• Battery Recycling & Sustainability: A deep dive into sustainable practices and advancements in materials recycling.

• Metrology & Manufacturing: Exploring advanced characterization and metrology solutions for battery materials and cell production.

Featured Speakers:



• Margarita Merkulova – Program Manager in Analytics, Umicore

• Prof. Dr. ir. Mark Huijben – Full Professor, University of Twente

• Xuehang Wang – Assistant Professor in Electrochemical Energy Storage, Delft University of Technology

• Marco Leißing – Group Leader, Fraunhofer Research Institution for Battery Cell Production FFB

“We are excited to host this event and facilitate discussions that will shape the future of battery technology,” said a spokesperson from Malvern Panalytical. “From innovative chemistries to sustainable solutions, this event is designed to inspire and inform those working in battery research and development.”

This event is ideal for researchers, engineers, sustainability experts, and industry professionals looking to stay at the forefront of battery advancements.

Registration & More Information

Participation is free, but registration is required. To sign up and learn more about the event, visit Future Days: Focus on Battery.

About Malvern Panalytical

Malvern Panalytical is a global leader in high-precision analytical solutions, helping scientists and engineers accelerate research and development in battery technology, pharmaceuticals, advanced materials, and more. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Malvern Panalytical delivers cutting-edge technologies to enable breakthroughs in scientific discovery.