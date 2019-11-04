Lake Shore F71/F41 Teslameters win R&D 100 Award

Lake Shore Cryotronics is pleased to announce that the company’s F71 and F41 teslameters have been named a 2019 R&D 100 Awards winner in the Analytical/Test category.

Since 1963, the R&D 100 Awards have identified revolutionary technologies introduced to the market, honoring great R&D pioneers and their ideas in science and technology. “Being named as one of the R&D 100 is an incredible honor,” said Paul J. Heney, Vice President and Editorial Director for R&D World. “These 100 winning products and technologies are the disruptors that will change industries and make the world a better place in the coming years.”

Lake Shore and other winners will be recognized at a Dec. 5 awards dinner in San Francisco.

Offering a new level of precision, convenience, and dependability for users measuring magnetic fields in research or manufacturing environments, the F41 and F71 teslameters and their compatible Hall probes feature:

Unique TruZero™ technology that minimizes misalignment voltages, eliminating the need to re-zero a probe, and reduces flicker noise, meaning that readings are both more accurate and more precise

Significantly smaller active sensor areas than previous generation products, which ensure more accurate field readings and all but eliminate planar Hall effect errors

An intuitive touchscreen interface as well as a TiltView™ display, making the instruments easy to operate even when mounted in the bottom of a rack

A compact quick-release connector with integrated calibration data, making probe swapping even easier.

“I congratulate our teslameter and Hall probe development team on winning this award,” said Scott Yano, Lake Shore VP of Product Development. “Customers told us that they’d like an instrument that is easy to setup and use for their entire team, including those without a strong technical background. We feel we’ve accomplished this – and without compromising the measurement performance. The teslameter touch display is intuitive to operate, and TruZero™ eliminates errors that were common to field measurements in the past. These features combined provide a new level of convenience and precision for users having to measure and verify magnetic field in a number of applications.”

