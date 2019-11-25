Posted in | Business | Materials Research

Thinky Nano Premixer PR-1 Wins Tokyo Venture Technology Excellence Award

THINKY Corporation’s rotating ultrasonic Nano Premixer PR-1 has been chosen for the Tokyo Venture Technology Excellence Award at this year’s Going-Global Innovations Competition hosted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

(Left: THINKY President Shigeharu Ishii receives the trophy from Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.)

This competition is hosted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and is intended to honor innovative and promising products, technologies, and services. In fiscal year 2019, the product and technology (venture technology) category received 64 applications, and THINKY was chosen to receive the Excellence Award that follows the Grand Award.

Nano Premixer PR-1, a new type of nano disperser, which uses patented dual-sonic technology

The Nano Premixer PR-1 was developed with an eye to meeting nano-materials researchers’ request to disperse nano-materials in a safe and well-reproducible manner. The Nano Premixer PR-1 solves the problems of reproducibility, variation, and contamination, which have so far been the issues in dispersion that uses an ultrasonic homogenizer or an ultrasonic bath.

 

Image Credit: Thinky Corporation

Image Credit: Thinky Corporation

Image Credit: Thinky Corporation

[Main product specifications] Rotating ultrasonic Nano Premixer PR-1. Source: Thinky Corporation

System Dual-sonic system

Ultrasonic wave

Transducer output

 Max. 70 W x 2 transducers (side, bottom)

Frequency

 40 kHz

Rotating speed

 Max. 600 rpm (Can be set in the range of 0 rpm to 80–600 rpm)

Configurable operating time range

 00 hr 00 min 00 sec to 2 hrs 00 min 00 sec (Max. total operating time 2 hours, configurable in seconds)

Maximum processing volume

 - Test tube vial container, max. 5 mL - SUS container, max. 150 mL (optional)

Standard container

 Inner volume: 5 mL; test tube vial container

External dimensions

 400 mm (H) × 450 mm (W) × 380 mm (D)

Weight

 Approx. 25 kg

Supplied power

 Single-phase AC85 V to 265 V (47 Hz to 63 Hz)

Communication function (RS232C)

 Data collecting function (traceability function) Start/stop operation and edit/save recipes on a computer terminal.

 

Source: https://www.thinkymixer.com/en-gl/

